Contact Center Software Market is expected to register the fastest CAGR 23.2% over the forecast period

Contact Center Software Industry Overview

The global contact center software market size is expected to reach USD 149.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Contact center solutions help agents in handling customer interactions more effectively, augmenting sales, and delivering a better service experience. Hence, several organizations are adopting contact center solutions to support business growth, thereby driving the market. The strong emphasis businesses are putting on leveraging the advances in the latest technologies and integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning into their business processes to enhance customer relationship management is also driving the adoption of contact center solutions.



Contact Center Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contact center software market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:



Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Call Recording, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Customer Collaboration, Dialer, Interactive Voice Responses (IVR), Reporting & Analytics, Workforce Optimization and Others.

The IVR segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 22.0%. Interactive voice response solutions can interpret tones and accents with more precision than conventional speech recognition software.

The customer collaboration solution segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Customer collaboration solutions allow businesses to interact with both existing and potential customers in a better way. These solutions help businesses in quickly tracking, receiving, and resolving customer support issues while simultaneously gathering and utilizing customer feedback to improve the products and service offerings.



Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance, Training & Consulting and Managed Services.

The integration & deployment segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 42.0%. The increasing adoption of cloud-based contact center software solutions is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Businesses across the globe are investing aggressively in integrating multiple applications and tools, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM), into their business processes, thereby driving the growth of this segment.

(CRM), into their business processes, thereby driving the growth of this segment. Managed services allow businesses to focus on their core products and services while handing over the company’s IT-related tasks to managed service providers. Managed services help businesses in keeping their applications running for end-users by leveraging configuration management, provisioning, standard change management, and patch management tools.



Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Hosted and On-premise.

The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 58.0%. On-premise deployment envisages deploying all the hardware and software required to operate and maintain a contact center at the customer’s property.

The hosted segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Businesses across the globe are preferring cloud-based contact center solutions over on-premise solutions owing to their ability to scale services.



Based on the Enterprise Size Insights, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise (SME).

The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 57.0%. Large enterprises have their customers spread across the globe.

The Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The growing implementation of customer care solutions by SMEs across the globe is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.



Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Traveling & Hospitality and Others.

The IT & telecom segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 25.0%. The intensifying competition in the IT & telecom industry shows no signs of abating.

The consumer goods & retail segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Customers are moving continuously toward digital channels for their shopping needs.

Contact Center Software Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly fragmented. Prominent players are pursuing various strategies, such as strategic partnerships and joint ventures, product innovation, R&D initiatives, M&As, and geographical expansion, to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the global contact center software market include:

8X8, Inc.

ALE International

Altivon

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Ameyo

Amtelco

Aspect Software

Avaya Inc.

Avoxi

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive Inc.

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Microsoft Corp.

