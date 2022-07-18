Global Sales Of Functional Coil Coatings Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 5.4% By 2029 |Fact.MR Study

Functional Coil Coatings Market By Technology (Liquid Coating, Water Borne, Solvent Based, Powder Coating), By Product Type (Topcoats, Primers, Backing Coats), By Application (Steel, Aluminium), By End-Use, By Region- Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

The global functional coil coatings market is estimated to surpass a value of ~US$ 550 Mn in 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Functional Coil Coating Market Report:

  • By Technology :

    • Liquid Coating
    • Water Borne
    • Solvent Based
    • Powder Coating

  • By Product Type :

    • Topcoats
    • Primers
    • Backing Coats
    • Others

  • By Application :

    • Steel
    • Aluminium

  • By Material Type :

    • Polyester
    • Epoxy
    • PVC/Plastisols
    • Acrylic
    • Polyurethane
    • PVDF

  • By End-Use :

    • Automotive
    • Braking & Suspension
    • Transmission
    • Consumer Appliances
    • Refrigerators
    • Air Conditioners
    • HVAC

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Western Europe
    • Eastern Europe
    • Japan
    • APEJ
    • MEA

