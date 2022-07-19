Purebred German Shepherd Puppies For Sale At SmithFarms German Shepherd

Badger, USA, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — This press release is to announce that SmithFarms German Shepherd has AKC-certified purebred German Shepherd puppies for sale.

SmithFarms German Shepherd is proud to announce that it has AKC-certified purebred German Shepherd puppies for sale. The litter of seven includes three females and four males, all with black and tan markings.

The parents of the litter are on site and have excellent temperaments. All of the puppies have been vet-checked and come with a health certificate. They have also been microchipped and come with AKC registration papers.

The puppies are eight weeks old and ready to go to their forever homes. If you are interested in one of these beautiful German Shepherds, please contact SmithFarms German Shepherd today.

Here’s what more you can expect at SmithFarms German Shepherd

Female german shepherd puppies

Male german shepherd puppies

Black german shepherd puppies

Adult male german shepherd

Adult female german shepherd

For more information, visit https://www.smithfarmsgermanshepherds.com today!

About SmithFarms German Shepherd

SmithFarms German Shepherd is a small, family-owned business in Badger, MN. We have been breeding and raising German Shepherds for years. We are dedicated to producing healthy, well-tempered puppies that make great family pets.

Contact Us:

25763 Co Rd 2 Badger, MN 56714, USA

(218) 242 0210