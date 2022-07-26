Virtual Reality Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Meta, Microsoft, Sensics, Leap Motion, Sixense Enterprises

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Virtual Reality Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Virtual Reality Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Virtual Reality equipment such as gloves, headsets or glasses, and bodysuits are used to provide viewers with an immersive experience. By allowing users to immerse themselves in a fully realistic environment, virtual reality has changed the gaming and entertainment industries. In addition, the expanding usage of this technology in instructional training, such as for instructing engineers, mechanics, pilots, field workers, defense warriors, and technicians in the manufacturing and oil and gas industries, is propelling market expansion.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Several industries were temporarily shut down and lockdowns were enacted during the COVID-19 outbreak to stop the virus from spreading, affecting commercial operations across regions. However, as businesses increasingly need to conduct their operations online, VR has become more popular. Companies have turned to virtual platforms to maintain their day-to-day operations, such as attending meetings and developing policies and plans. Furthermore, virtual reality (VR) is developing as a viable technique for virtual events.

As a result, the pandemic has had a moderately positive impact on this sector in the short term. People in the actual world, used virtual technology to better their health and well-being, entertainment, live shows, virtual conferences, and meetings.

Key Trends and Drivers:

The increasing usage of the 5G network is driving virtual technology adoption. High-bandwidth and ultra-low latency are key features of 5G services. The promotes the use of virtual reality technology in applications such as entertainment, training, and simulation.

Head Mounted Displays (HMDs) have been widely used in the gaming and entertainment industries. With the introduction of VR and 3D technology, the gaming industry has undergone a technical transformation. The use of HMDs for gaming is the primary driver of the VR HMD market’s growth. The advent of low-cost VR HMDs has also aided in the growth of the VR segment’s shipments.

Improving consumer comfort levels in situational uses, such as VR gaming and VR calls, are among the aspects that point to a promising future for VR technology in gaming.

Segmentation:

By Device

Head-mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture-tracking Device (GTD)

Projectors & Display Wall (PDW)

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By End Use Industry

Consumer Healthcare Energy Aerospace & Defense



Key Players:

Meta

Microsoft

Sensics

Leap Motion

Sixense Enterprises

Eon Reality

Oculus

