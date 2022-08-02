Collaborative Robot Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Collaborative Robot Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, are increasingly being used in various industries to automate tasks and improve efficiency. These robots are designed to work alongside humans in close proximity, and are typically used for tasks such as assembly, pick-and-place, packaging, and machine tending.

Key Players

ABB Group

DENSO Robotics

EPSON Robots

Energid Technologies Corporation

F&P Robotics AG

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in the collaborative robot market are increasing adoption of collaborative robots for industrial applications and increasing demand for collaborative robots in the healthcare sector.

The key drivers of collaborative robot market are:

Increasing adoption of collaborative robots in the automotive industry

Rising demand for collaborative robots from small and medium enterprises

Growing need for efficient and safe working environment

Technological advancements in collaborative robots

Market Segments

By Payload Capacity

Up to 5kg

Up to 10kg

Above 10kg

By Application

Assembly

Pick & Place

Handling

Packaging

Quality Testing

Gluing & Welding

Others

By Vertical

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Plastic & Polymers

Electronics

Healthcare

Others

