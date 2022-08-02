LiDAR Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “LiDAR Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Lidar is a remote sensing technology that uses laser light to map the surface of the earth. It is used to measure the distance between objects and can be used to create 3D models of the landscape. Lidar is used in a variety of applications including mapping, surveying, navigation, and environmental monitoring.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20111/

Key Players

Velodyne

Leica Geosystems AG,

GeoSLAM Ltd.

Firmatek LLC,

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Mira Solutions Inc

Aerometric Surveys

Airborne Hydrography

Key Trends and Drivers

The key trends in the LiDAR market are the increasing use of LiDAR in autonomous vehicles, the increasing use of LiDAR in robots, and the increasing use of LiDAR in drones.

The key drivers of LiDAR market are high demand for 3D mapping and surveying applications, rapid growth in construction and infrastructure development, and increasing demand for LiDAR in autonomous vehicles.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20111/

Market Segments

By Type

Terrestrial

Aerial

Mobile

Short Rang

By Component

LASER

Inertial

Camera

GPS GNSS

Micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS)

By Application

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Exploration & Detection

Others

By End-User

Defense & Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry & Agriculture

Mining

Transportation

Reasons to buy LiDAR Market Report:

Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20111/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700