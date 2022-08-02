Allergy Diagnostics Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2031 | NEOGEN Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Minaris Medical America, Inc., Stallergenes Greer

The allergy diagnostics market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further up to USD 14.1 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Allergy Diagnostics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Allergy Diagnostics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An allergy is a hypersensitivity condition of the immune system. Allergic reactions occur when a person’s immune system reacts to harmless substances which are named allergens in the environment. Major allergens that affect the immune system are dust mites’ excretion, pollen, and pet dander. There are different kinds of allergies such as food allergy, skin allergy, dust allergy, allergy to insect stings, drug allergy, and mold allergy. Food allergy is generally caused by the consumption of certain proteins found in food and may activate symptoms such as hives and digestive problems.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report :https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10236

Market Drivers

Increasing environmental pollution levels

Exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollutants, allergens, and occupational exposure are the major risk factors that cause chronic respiratory diseases. The prevalence of allergic disorders among the urban population is higher than those living in rural areas owing to the high exposure to environmental pollutants in cities. A new WHO air quality model confirms that 92% of the world’s population lives in places where air quality levels exceed WHO limits. Some 3 million deaths per year are linked to exposure to outdoor air pollution. Indoor air pollution can be just as deadly. In 2012, an estimated 6.5 million deaths (11.6% of global deaths) were associated with indoor and outdoor air pollution together.

Use of mHealth in allergy diagnosis

Recent developments in integrated biosensors, wireless communication, and power harvesting techniques generate a new class of point-of-care devices. Conversely, AR is a very common disease. Any diagnostic device connected to a smartphone (e.g., peak nasal inspiratory flow meters or intranasal biosensors) would need to be inexpensive to be affordable.

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Test Type

Test types, such as in vivo tests and in vitro tests are comprised in the global allergy diagnostics market. The in vitro tests segment is also sub-segmented into skin prick tests, patch tests, and other in vivo tests.

In vivo tests is likely to dominate the global allergy diagnostics market. The key factors such as increasing adoption of various in vivo tests, such as skin prick test is boosting the growth of the segment. These tests are dependable, safe, convenient, and cost-effective, as compared to in vitro tests.

Market Players of Global Allergy Diagnostics Market

The key players in the global allergy diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, bioMérieux SA, Romer Labs Division Holding, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, HollisterStier Allergy, NEOGEN Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Minaris Medical America, Inc., Stallergenes Greer, HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd., HYCOR Biomedical, R-Biopharm AG, AESKU.GROUP GmbH, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Astra Biotech GmbH, and Erba Group among others.

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10236

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/