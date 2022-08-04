Brain Monitoring Market to grow with 7.2% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Compumedics Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The global brain monitoring market size was USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 10.1 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 7.2% from 2022-2031.

Global Brain Monitoring Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Brain Monitoring Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Brain monitoring helps clinicians in monitoring the condition of the brain under the influence of anesthesia through bilateral data acquisition and processing of the EEG signals. Brain monitoring devices are used to monitor and diagnose neurological conditions by exploring the structure and function of the brain. This process involves the use of several brain monitoring devices. At present, there is an increase in the demand for electroencephalography devices among healthcare providers.

Market Trends and Drivers

The major factor boosting the growth of the market is the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders. The global incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, like dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuro infections, stroke, and cerebral palsy, have increased significantly during the last few years. Brain disorders, which comprise a combination of developmental, psychiatric, and neurodegenerative diseases, are a growing cause of morbidity worldwide. This can mainly be attributed to the growing geriatric population (by 2050, more than 20% of the global population is expected to be aged over 65 years). The American Medical Association (AMA) anticipates that at least 60% of individuals aged 65 years and above will be living with more than one chronic condition by 2030.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Cerebral Oximeters

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices

Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices

By Procedure

Invasive

Non-invasive

By Application

Epilepsy

Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease

Huntington’s Disease

Headache Disorders

Stroke

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

Medtronic Plc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

