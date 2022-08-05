Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Size, Future Opportunities And Forecast To 2031 | SQM, Helena Chemical, Koch Industries, Kingenta, ICL Group, Nufarm Ltd

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Controlled Release Fertilizer Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Controlled release fertilizer is a fertilizer that is released slowly over time. This type of fertilizer is often used in agriculture, where it can be applied to the soil before planting and then slowly released over the growing season. This allows farmers to provide a consistent supply of nutrients to their crops without having to reapply fertilizer every few weeks.

There are several different types of controlled release fertilizers, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. One type is coated with a polymer that slowly breaks down in the presence of moisture. This type of fertilizer can last for several months, making it ideal for use in areas with little rainfall. However, it can be more expensive than other types of controlled release fertilizer.

Key Trends

The key trends in controlled release fertilizer technology are the development of new materials and the improvement of existing materials. New materials include those that are more biodegradable, have higher nutrient release rates, and are more resistant to leaching. Improved materials include those that have better physical and chemical properties, such as higher nutrient release rates and improved water retention.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the controlled release fertilizer market include the need for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices, the need to reduce the environmental impact of fertilizer use, and the need to improve crop yields. The use of controlled release fertilizers can help farmers to reduce the amount of fertilizer used, to reduce the environmental impact of fertilizer use, and to improve crop yields. The use of controlled release fertilizers can also help to reduce the cost of fertilizer use.

Key Market Segments

The controlled release fertilizer market bifurcated on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type it is segmented into slow release, nitrogen stabilizers, coated & encapsulated, and others. By application, it is spread across grains & cereals, pulses & oilseeds, commercial crops, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The controlled release fertilizer market report includes players such as SQM, Helena Chemical, Koch Industries, Kingenta, ICL Group, Nufarm Ltd, AGLUKON, Nutrien, Haifa Group, and Yara International.

