Learners Point Academy is now a CIPS Certified Training and Exam Center in Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Since its foundation in 2001, Learners Point Academy has garnered immense recognition and appreciation for its professional services. Maintaining this resilience and dedication, the academy now has a new feather to the already existing bunch of honors and accreditations. The institute has now received accreditation from the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS). Joining CIPS and taking a significant part in its learning initiatives, the institute now promises to offer CIPS certified training that includes upgraded resources, training, sample papers, and study guides to foster and nurture the candidates into successfully passing the CIPS exams conducted within the premises of Learners Point Academy.

With a membership of over 200,000 professionals globally, CIPS has brought its qualifications in line with other professional bodies, and together they play the role of a knowledge hub, offering insights into the basics of procurement, right up to specialist subject areas.

“We are very proud of earning this accreditation by the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply. Achieving this standard is proof that we have the right people, with the right professional competencies, processes, and procedures in place,” says Faisal Ahmed, the CEO of Learners Point Academy. He further adds that “This has only motivated us to deliver better and comprehensive services to our students with the aim of offering them the highly valued CIPS certifications, with its own set of merits and opportunities, that will promote fantastic career options with exciting opportunities for career advancement and impressive paychecks.”

Being among some of the very few CIPS- authorized institutes in Dubai, Learners Point Academy has carefully and intricately designed the CIPS courses that offer comprehensive training programs dealing with vital concepts and techniques in procurement and supply. The institute provides a complete learning solution for all 5 levels of CIPS, perfect for anyone wanting to begin or grow in the field of procurement and supply.

Learners Point Academy, established in 2001, is an ISO 9001:2015 and KHDA-certified institution. It has since managed to uphold its reputation of shaping and harnessing the career and growth prospects of more than 100K learners by offering a wide range of professional courses designed by industry expert trainers covering the trending domains of technology, finance, marketing, HR, logistics, management, ERP, and leadership.

Reference: https://learnerspoint.org