Meet New ODBC Drivers for Cloud Data Warehouses and Services

Devart rolled out 14 new ODBC drivers for Cloud Data Warehouses and Services.

Posted on 2022-08-23 by in Software // 0 Comments

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released 14 new ODBC drivers for Cloud Data Warehouses and Services. These drivers allow easy access to the below data sources from various ETL, BI, reporting, and database management tools and programming languages. Data access is possible on x32-bit and x64-bit Windows, as well as Linux and macOS.

Also, the drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types and enable fast access to live data from anywhere.

Here is the detailed list of the sources:

  1. Cloud Data Warehouses: Azure Synapse Analytics, QuestDB, Snowflake;
  2. Cloud CRM: PipeDrive;
  3. Communication: Slack;
  4. E-commerce: WooCommerce;
  5. Help Desk: Zendesk;
  6. Marketing: Active Campaign, EmailOctopus, Klaviyo, Marketo;
  7. Payment Processing: Square;
  8. Project Management: Asana;
  9. Other Applications: WordPress.

To learn more about the recent release, visit: 

https://blog.devart.com/14-new-odbc-drivers-for-cloud-data-warehouses-and-services-released.html 

ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.

About Devart 

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects. 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution