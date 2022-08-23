Meet New ODBC Drivers for Cloud Data Warehouses and Services

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released 14 new ODBC drivers for Cloud Data Warehouses and Services. These drivers allow easy access to the below data sources from various ETL, BI, reporting, and database management tools and programming languages. Data access is possible on x32-bit and x64-bit Windows, as well as Linux and macOS.

Also, the drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types and enable fast access to live data from anywhere.

Here is the detailed list of the sources:

Cloud Data Warehouses: Azure Synapse Analytics, QuestDB, Snowflake; Cloud CRM: PipeDrive; Communication: Slack; E-commerce: WooCommerce; Help Desk: Zendesk; Marketing: Active Campaign, EmailOctopus, Klaviyo, Marketo; Payment Processing: Square; Project Management: Asana; Other Applications: WordPress.

To learn more about the recent release, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/14-new-odbc-drivers-for-cloud-data-warehouses-and-services-released.html

ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.