Meyers Printing Joins The Climate Pledge

MINNEAPOLIS, USA, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — Meyers Printing, a premier print manufacturer and design studio and a veteran in the industry with over seven decades of experience, is proud to join The Climate Pledge along with 300 other leading businesses, including Amazon, BestBuy, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever.

As a leader in packaging and labeling, Meyers Printing has sustainability at the core of its business model.

The company took the opportunity to stand alongside notable businesses to promote a healthier environment by committing to carbon emission reduction. With the goal of net-zero carbon by 2040, The Climate Pledge is the beginning of that commitment, forming a cross-sector community of different companies and organizations.

Businesses that pledge to the cause will work together to end the climate crisis and solve the problems of decarbonizing the economy.

When businesses sign The Climate Pledge, they commit to three different areas of action. These include:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions Apply decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement that includes renewable energy, material reduction, and other methods to eliminate carbon emission Neutralize additional, quantifiable, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets

Meyers Printing has advocated for sustainability through the years, receiving accreditations from the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI), The Oceanic Standard, the Forest Stewardship Council, and Sustainable Green Printing (SGP).

The company’s desire for sustainability translates to its business model, creating responsible policies and sustainability goals. Such goals include purchasing carbon-free energy sources, which safeguard the environment and reduce carbon emissions while providing superb services and innovating its processes for higher efficiency.

As a premier business in the printing industry and part of the 300 companies under the pledge, Meyers Printing aims to be a leader in directing other organizations in the right direction, where the world continues to better itself for society and not simply for financial success.

For many years, the world has constantly experienced the ravenous effects of global warming—sea levels rising, an upward trend of temperature, and ice melting. These three things, out of many, have resulted from human activity.

Meyers Printing takes these issues to heart as the company believes that businesses should recognize greenhouse gas emissions as a form of pollution. This pollution has brought detrimental effects worldwide.

A commitment to The Climate Pledge is a stepping stone for others to do their part. It is never too late to make a stand, and Meyers Printing will continue to do its part for a better, cleaner world.

About Meyers Printing

Meyers is a print services company that designs and manufactures innovative packaging, labels, retail displays, and more. Recognized for its commitment to excellence and sustainability, the company has grown from a small print shop when it was founded in 1949 to an internationally respected business that works with global and emerging brands at thousands of high-profile retail outlets throughout the U.S.

With a focus on the Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, and Sports & Outdoors industries, Meyers creates visual packaging and displays for companies including Hormel, Frito-Lay, Estee Lauder, Ulta Beauty, Saucony, Levi’s, Microsoft, Verizon, and many more.

The company’s sustainability efforts include reaching its goal of powering 100% of its operations using carbon-free electricity sources by the end of 2021.

To learn more about Meyers Printing’s sustainability initiatives, visit its official website, or contact info@meyers.com or 800-927-9709.