Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | ANDRUTZ AG, Macrotek Inc., Carmeuse, GE Power, LAB S.A.

Flue Gas Desulfurization System is a system which is used to remove the sulfur dioxide from the flue gases emitted from the power plants. The system consists of a scrubber, where the flue gases are passed through a solution of limestone or lime. The sulfur dioxide present in the flue gas reacts with the limestone or lime to form calcium sulfate. The calcium sulfate is then removed from the system and the cleaned flue gas is emitted to the atmosphere.