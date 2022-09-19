Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The most common technique to de-identify data in a dataset is pseudonymization. Data De-identification and Pseudonymity software replaces personal identifying data in datasets with artificial identifiers or pseudonyms. Companies choose to de-identify or pseudonymize (also called tokenize) their data to reduce their risk of holding personally identifiable information and comply with privacy and data protection laws such as the CCPA and GDPR.

Data De-identification and Pseudonymity software allows companies to use realistic but not personally identifiable datasets. This protects the anonymity of data subjects whose personal identifying data, such as names, dates of birth, and other identifiers, are in the dataset. Data De-identification and Pseudonymity solutions help companies derive value from datasets without compromising the privacy of the data subjects in a given dataset.

Global Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market Analysis

The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors’ impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market are provided in the report.

The Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market Segmentation

Global Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Mode Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud

On-premises

Global Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size Type, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market Players–

Aircloak

Anonos

ARCAD Software

AvePoint

Dataguise

Ekobit

IBM

MENTI Software

Protegrity

Thales Group

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Data De-identification or Pseudonymity Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Benefits of purchasing this report: