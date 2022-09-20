Ubuy India Launches Navratri Festival Sale; Big Offers on Electronics, Home Decor & Much More

Posted on 2022-09-20 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

Ubuy India Navratri Sale 2022

India, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy India, the one-stop cross-border shopping destination has now come up with a spectacular Navratri Bumper Sale 2022. Interesting Navratri Deals & Offers are available across both their app and website.

An immensely popular Indian fest

ival that is celebrated with zeal every year. As per Hindu mythology, the main reason for commemorating this festival is to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. The word Navratri signifies “Nine Nights” and it honours Maa Durga. During this time, devotees worship Goddess Durga in all nine divine forms. So get ready to enjoy the best time of your life this Navratri. But, before you begin celebrating, you should wrap up your shopping list, even though no celebration is perfect without shopping. To make that possible, Ubuy has organised this huge Navratri sale. Shop for your favourite Navratri Goodies at attractive discounts.

Stunning Shopping Deals & Discounts Awaits You on Exclusive Navratri Gifts & Collections

Ubuy India Navratri Sale 2022 is on Full roll. Get set ready with your shopping list and explore good shopping offers on your purchase. Here in this Navratri collection, you would definitely find your required products. Get started on your shopping journey and enjoy these below-mentioned shopping bonanzas:

Enjoy Ubuy’s Double Benefit Offers
Get a 10% Instant Discount
Upto 20% Cashback
With no Minimum amount limit on the offer.

To avail of this offer, you can use code: UBNINE

Go through these Product Categories to Get Intriguing Discounts on Your Navratri Purchase

Shopping on Navratri has never been that simple as there are various special shopping extravagances awaiting you. But If you prefer to shop for branded products during this Navratri sale, then Ubuy is the right place to explore interesting deals without compromising on a good shopping experience. Consider the following:

Audio
Portable Speakers
Home Theater Systems
DJ & VJ Equipment
Bluetooth Headphones
Microphones

Ethnic Wear
Kurta Pajama Sets
Lehenga Choli Sets
Anarkali Suits
Sarees
Kids Ethnic Wear

Food & Drinks
Organic Juices
Dry Fruits
Multigrain Protein Bars
Chocolate Gift Boxes
Noodles & Snacks

Electronic Gadgets
Gaming Mobile Phones
Laptops
Macbooks
Cameras
Smart HD TVs

Home Decor
Wall Clocks
Rangoli Kits
Handicraft Items
Lighting & Accessories
Home Furniture

Fashion Accessories
Designer Purses
Jewellery Sets
Scented Perfumes
Ethnic Juttis
Unisex Smart Watches

Beauty Products
Skin Care Products
Men’s Grooming Kits
Hair Styling Tools
Nail Care Tools
Makeup Kits

Home Appliances
Washing Machines
Refrigerators
Dinnerware & Cookware
Electric Kettles
Microwave Ovens

Auto Accessories
Car Music Systems
Bike Helmets
Car Seat Cushions
Car Phone Holders
Vehicle Lights

Navratri Special Store
Maa Durga Idols
Durga Pooja Decor
Piggy Banks
Water Bottles
Pen Stands

Go through ubuy.co.in and explore interesting shopping delights on your Navratri Shopping. There is a versatile category of unique products that awaits your presence. For an immersive shopping experience download our app.

