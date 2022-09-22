Jaipur Rugs Announces ‘Rug Utsav – the-knot-so-ordinary’

Jaipur, India, 2022-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipur Rugs – India’s largest manufacturer of handmade rugs announces its biggest yet festive bonanza. ‘Rug Utsav– the knot so ordinary’, as it will be called this year, will start from the 17th of September and continue till the 24th of October 2022.

Jaipur Rugs will offer more than 10,000 rugs, 100’s of styles and 1000’s of unique colors with special deals during Navratri and Dussehra festive bonanza. Various rug types like hand-knotted, hand-tufted, handloom, and flatweave dhurries and design enthusiasts can avail these offers from the Jaipur Rugs website, retail stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, and store-in-stores in Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Jaipur Rugs offers value-added services like free delivery all across India and up to two years warranty on its products. Jaipur Rugs is also offering a novel stain-resistant coating which keeps rugs protected from liquid spills. The stain-resistant service is an added service for old and new customers, but can be done to rugs from any brand. The brand also offers free virtual consultations by interior designers and rug experts so that customers can make an informed choice when buying rugs and carpets.

With all these added services and amazing deals and discounts, Jaipur Rugs is ensuring that its customers get a flawless shopping experience whether they are shopping online or offline.

Commenting on the year’s Rug Utsav – knot-so-ordinary sale, Mr Yogesh Chaudhary, director, Jaipur Rugs, said “This is our endeavour to provide best-in-class collections to our customers from our renowned designers to enhance the spirit of the festive season. Rug Utsav in itself has become synonymous with festive spirit which people anticipate and look forward to.”

“Every rug made by our weavers is a blessing, crafted inventively for every home. Since the festive season is around the corner, we feel these blessings are the only priceless gifts that we can bring to your doorstep. Every purchase with Jaipur Rugs will be instrumental in bringing joy & happiness not only to our weavers but to their entire family and will be a milestone in helping the entire weaving community of Jaipur Rugs” he further adds

With such hard-to-ignore offers on Jaipur Rugs – only a few clicks away, it’s time to revive your homes with festive energy contained in every rug that’s made with immense love and blessings. Customers will get a chance to try their hands-on making rugs and experience the live rug-making process at all our retail stores in India.