Automotive Electronics Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

Automotive Electronics Industry Overview

The global automotive electronics market size was valued at USD 217.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing integration and implementation of advanced safety systems such as automatic emergency braking, airbags, parking assistance systems, and lane departure warning to decrease road accidents is expected to favor demand over the forecast period. Moreover, features such as emergency call systems, alcohol ignition interlocks, and accident data recorder systems are rapidly adopted to safeguard in-vehicle passengers and are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Automotive manufacturers are making substantial capital investments in research and development activities to develop energy storage technology and high-performance electronics at a reasonable cost. Moreover, OEMs are becoming more dependent on electronics to deliver a high safety level. In 2020, electronic components in the automotive accounted for around 35% of the total vehicle cost. However, with advances in technologies, automotive electronic components are expected to account for around 50% of the total vehicle cost by 2030.

The growing adoption of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Electric Vehicles (EV) is also expected to drive the demand for automotive electronics components. Moreover, the substitution of mechanical components with electronic components, such as the use of electronic switches instead of a relay, is another means through which electronics can address the numerous needs of the automotive industry, simultaneously increasing reliability and reducing the weight of wire harnesses. Technological advancements related to in-vehicle safety and government regulations to minimize road accidents are also expected to boost the demand over the forecast period.

The rising demand for in-car infotainment systems due to their increased comfort, efficiency, and convenience is, in turn, driving the demand for in-vehicle data storage to support complex in-vehicle features. This is anticipated to be one of the crucial drivers for the growth of the market in infotainment applications.

The economy worldwide has faced a massive setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, negatively impacting automotive production. The aftermath of COVID-19 has resulted in supply chain disruptions with several production facilities coming to a halt. The outbreak has taken a toll on passenger and commercial vehicle sales, subsequently impacting the demand f in the automotive sector. The EU market in the past has led the automotive electronic component sales; however, recently, the adoption rate has witnessed a decline due to a dip in automotive sales in the region. Europe is likely to see mixed recovery cycles owing to the economic stimulus packages and local restrictions. According to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), in Europe, 5.1 million passenger cars were registered in the first half of 2020, 39% less than in 2019. Moreover, sales of passenger vehicles in the U.S. declined by around 26% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive electronics market based on component, application, sales channel, and region:

Automotive Electronics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others

Automotive Electronics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain Electronics

Automotive Electronics Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Electronics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Automotive Electronics market include

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Hella GmbH& Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Visteon Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

