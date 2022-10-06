Digital Pathology Systems Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends to 2030

The efficiency of reducing costs, decreasing turnaround times, and providing users with access to subject-matter expertise in lab can be done by digital pathology. Patients and physicians depend on the lab results for diagnostic decisions, and diagnostic tests must be completed and reported quickly and accurately, so lab efficiency can’t be improved easily.
The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as lockdowns and social distancing measures, have increased demand for digital pathology solutions, which allow pathologists to view diagnostic results remotely for primary diagnosis. A large number of pathologists and pathology labs are adopting digital pathology in order to gain a competitive advantage and provide quick services. The US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health has issued an enforcement policy for remote digital pathology devices aimed at pathologists, industry, clinical laboratories, drug administration personnel, and healthcare facilities. During the pandemic, the document provides a policy framework for expanding the availability of remote digital pathology devices. In the coming years, supportive regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the market.
Global Digital Pathology Systems Market Segmentation:
Global Digital Pathology Systems Market, by Type
- Human Pathology
- Veterinary Pathology
Global Digital Pathology Systems Market, by Product
- Scanners
- Software
- Communication Systems
- Storage Systems
Global Digital Pathology Systems Market, by Application
- Drug Discovery
- Disease Diagnosis
- Teleconsultation
- Training & Education
Global Digital Pathology Systems Market, by End-Use
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals and Reference Laboratories
- Academic & Research Institutes
Based on the region, the Global Digital Pathology Systems printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Digital Pathology Systems. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region over the forecast period.
Global Digital Pathology Systems Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major market players covered in the Global Digital Pathology Systems Market:
- Leica Biosystems
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Roche
- 3DHISTECH
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging
- XIFIN
- Huron Digital Pathology
- Visiopharm A/S
- Corista Indica Labs
- Objective Pathology Services
- Sectra AB
- OptraSCAN
- Glencoe Software
- KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD
- Inspirata Inc.
- Mikroscan Technologies
- Proscia Inc.
- Kanteron Systems
(Note: The major players list will be updated according to the latest market scenario and trends)
The Global Digital Pathology Systems market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.
