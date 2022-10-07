Disposable Cups Market Challenges, Opportunities, Driver and Restraint Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 7, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Cups Industry Overview

The global disposable cups market size was valued at USD 11.88 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of disposable cups to serve hot and cold beverages in quick service restaurants is likely to drive their demand in the coming years. In addition, the rising usage of such cups for drinking water in several commercial and residential parties is expected to drive their demand. The use of disposable cups has become quite popular over the past decade. The sense of convenience among consumers is anticipated to drive the product demand. Increasing demand for quick-service restaurants (QSRs) from the urban and semi-urban markets and water shortage to clean utensils are anticipated to drive the market. Rising disposable income, coupled with the changing food trends that favor convenience, is anticipated to further drive the product demand.

Disposable cups are a great alternative to glasses, mugs, and steins, especially if consumers are worried about breaking them or carrying them around. Increasing usage of disposable cups at social gatherings and celebrations is likely to propel their demand in the coming years. Single-serving cups have a multitude of uses in the household. They are perfect for serving beverage samples, dishing out child-friendly portions to kids, and even for serving adult refreshments, such as espresso and cappuccino. Thus, several households across the globe are keeping a supply of small disposable cups in the cabinet to prevent the spread of germs when it’s time to rinse with mouthwash or chase back pill and gel-cap medications. Small cups are also handy when mixing paints, stains, or adhesives for home-improvement or craft projects. These factors are foreseen to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Disposable Cups market

With the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, several food service companies across the globe have taken extra measures to ensure the safety and hygiene of their employees and consumers. For instance, fast food giants like Starbucks, Dunkin’, and McDonald’s brands have swiftly announced the suspension of bring-your-own (BYO) container programs in the wake of the pandemic. Amid the pandemic, disposable products are considered to be highly hygienic when it comes to the packaging of food and drinks. Thus, several other small and big food operators lean on disposables more than ever as many of which are now limited to take-out or delivery only. As covid-19 persists, these practices are foreseen to remain prevalent in the coming years. This is likely to drive the demand for disposable cups in the coming years.

Despite the positive outlook, disposable cups made of plastic or foam materials are quite harmful to our planet. Even though they are quite convenient, the use of such disposable cups also implies serious problems. As plastic takes an extraordinary length of time to break down, pollutes the environment, and harms wildlife. Across the globe, more and more countries are pushing back on single-use plastics with fees and even sometimes outright bans on these plastics. For instance, at the end of August 2019, France introduced a new policy that would ban disposable, single-use utensils, cups, and plates. This follows the country’s ban on plastic bags the previous year. Reusable alternatives to such wasteful single-use plastics are on the rise across the globe.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Homecare & Décor Industry Research Reports

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market – The global smart kitchen appliances market size was valued at USD 13.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Outdoor Kitchen Market – The global outdoor kitchen market size was valued at USD 19.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Disposable Cups Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable cups market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Disposable Cups Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Paper

Plastic

Foam

Disposable Cups End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Commercial

Institutional

Household

Disposable Cups Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

July 2019: Huhtamäki Oyj launched a new compostable Bioware® Impresso double-walled hot cup that adds to its existing Bioware® compostable range. The new cup utilizes the unique Impresso bubble emboss, which provides enhanced insulation and a tactile touch for the holder. The company’s hot cup is made of sustainable 100% PEFC certified paperboard and has a plant lining that is certified compostable.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Disposable Cups market include

Huhtamäki Oyj

Dart Container Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

Pactiv LLC

DUNI AB

WestRock Company

Genpak, LLC

Go-Pak UK Ltd.

ConverPack Inc.

Benders Paper Cups

Order a free sample PDF of the Disposable Cups Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.