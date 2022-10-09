Double honor for Design’N’Buy: 2022 Pinnacle InterTech Award for Most Innovative Web-to-Print Technology & Pinnacle Product Award for Web-Based Design Personalization Software

In order to receive the best, you must give the best to the world in return.

Irving, TX, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — 160+ entries in the annual contest were judged by a highly qualified panel of industry experts in more than 58 categories encompassing analogue, digital, output, and non-output technologies. DesignO could stay ahead of the competition which enabled it to remain successful.

I am particularly fond of the fact that our competition is juried, and judges are making their decisions based on objective criteria. In addition, they had their work cut out for them with outstanding entries like DesignO,” said Dawn Nye, Program Manager, PRINTING United Alliance.

A majority of the web-to-print solutions on the market integrate tightly with eCommerce technology, whether proprietary or third-party. The bottom line is that you may take all of it or none of it at all. Using DesignO’s API-based architecture, your back-end or front-end systems can be easily incorporated to automate personalization and delivery.

Designed to seamlessly integrate with any print provider’s current array of software and systems, DESIGNO can be integrated without interfering with the current IT infrastructure.

Essentially, it is the only web-to-any solution that supports a wide range of printable products, including apparel, promotional items, large-format photos, textiles, packaging, and labels.

“It’s a real honour to take home both, the Pinnacle Intertech Award and the Pinnacle Product Award for the year 2022. This achievement is a testimony to how full of talent and innovation DESIGN’N’BUY is. I would like to thank the entire team at DESIGN’N’BUY for their dedication and excellence.” Said Nidhi Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder at Design’N’Buy.

“DesignO is a ground-breaking technology that will revolutionize the way web-to-print and online printing services are perceived by the industry,” she added. The technology will help printers to adopt it as part of their core automation strategy.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Pinnacle Awards jury for this recognition. This has been a year of tremendous growth for DESIGN’N’BUY and we will continue to serve the industry with best-in-class technology,” said Abhishek Agarwal, Chief Business Development Officer.

Abhishek signs off by saying, “DesignO’s technology represents a paradigm shift. We developed this product after working with printers for over a decade. With a variety of advantages, printers will be able to implement web-to-print with a minimum investment of time and resources. There is more to this project than just a digitalization initiative for print businesses; it is an attempt to achieve a complete digital transformation of the industry as a whole.”

About DESIGNNBUY, INC.

Design’N’Buy is a leading web-to-print solution provider, known for their best-in-class technology enabled solutions that print service providers can rely on to run their business. They are specially recognized for their exceptional customer service and ethical practices followed throughout the customer journey. Design’N’Buy is guided by its core values of innovative thinking, accountable customer success, excellence in all endeavors, passion, and a team focus. Together, these values enable the team to deliver results for its customers.

