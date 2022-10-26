TNEDICCA and Geotab Collaborate to Help Reduce Traffic Crash Risk for Fleet Drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio and TORONTO, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — TNEDICCA®, a leader in traffic crash data and location risk analytics, and Geotab (“Geotab Inc.®”), a global leader in IoT and connected vehicles, have collaborated on a pilot project to assess location crash risk for fleet drivers to improve safety on the road.

TNEDICCA’s proprietary traffic crash database of over 30 million crashes covering 94% of the U.S. auto insurance market quantifies the risk of each road segment. Analysis of TNEDICCA crash data against a sample of Geotab’s aggregate connected vehicle data of over 600 million anonymized trips from over 800,000 vehicles found that vehicles were three and a half times more likely to have an accident based on routes driven even after adjusting for miles driven.

“The more you drive on riskier roads, the higher the likelihood of getting into an accident,” said Yiem Sunbhanich, co-founder and CEO of TNEDICCA. “We’ve conducted dozens of tests proving our Location Risk Score predicts crash risk for personally insured vehicles, and working with Geotab allows us to provide the same service to commercial fleets. Even after adjusting for miles driven, the vehicles that had more trips on riskier road segments had crash frequencies much higher than those that did not. These insights can be used by fleet managers to help improve fleet safety programs. The auto insurance industry can use these insights and associated scores to better manage claim risk.”

Traditionally, fleet managers have relied on measuring the ABC’S (acceleration, braking, cornering, and speeding) of driving to judge driver behavior with the hope of improving fleet safety. Taking environmental conditions into account is critical when evaluating comprehensive fleet safety.

“Along with driver behavior and vehicle health, fleet managers must understand the environmental factors that inform contextual risk and impact a fleet’s safety,” said Jim Davis, Vice President, Insurance at Geotab. “Road risk is one of those factors, and data insights that help identify risky road segments can help inform fleet managers and improve safety for drivers. We look forward to further working with TNEDICCA to deliver cutting-edge insights and products to our customers.”

For additional information, visit: https://www.geotab.com/blog/fleet-safety-insights/

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

About TNEDICCA

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, TNEDICCA’s mission is to reduce future traffic accidents through the better use of data and analytics. TNEDICCA has built the most comprehensive accident location database of more than 30 million crashes covering 94% of the U.S. auto insurance market. The company provides solutions to auto insurance, navigation service, automotive manufacturing, and transportation planning industries. The company provides telematics and non-telematics risk scores that are empirically proven to enhance pricing precision and better risk selection. Connect with TNEDICCA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit www.tnedicca.com.

