Global Market For Aluminum Powder Is Slated To Expand At Nearly 3% CAGR Over 2031

The global market for aluminum powder is slated to expand at nearly 3% CAGR during the 2021-2031 assessment period. As automotive designers seek lighter body material, sales of aluminum based chemicals are inclining substantially, providing a boost to the market.

Technological advancements are complementing the use of aluminum powder in a wide range of products such as printing inks, paints and pigments, rocket fuels, and many others, create possibilities for the aluminum powder industry to continue to grow at a substantial rate.

Prominent Key Players Of The Aluminum Powder Market Survey Report:

Alcoa Corporation

UC Rusal

Aluminium Powder Company Ltd

Kymera International

Toyal America Inc.

Angang Group

Jiangsu Tianyuan

Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment

Metal Powder Company

Arasan Aluminium Industries

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By end use, automotive and aerospace & defence to jointly account for over 3 out of 5 sales

Prospects widening across the construction industry, poised to expand at nearly 4% CAGR

U.S to remain a major growth hotspot, expected to generate more than 50% of the global demand

China experiencing substantial growth, registering a CAGR of around 4% through 2031

India to account for nearly 32,000 tons of aluminum powder sales in volume terms

“Surging demand for incorporating lightweight yet durable construction material to reduce operational and maintenance costs is spurring demand for aluminum powders across key end use industries,” comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. They are also acquiring start-ups working on technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

In January 2021, Rusal America announced the expansion of its aluminum product offerings to include Additive Manufacturing (AM) powders for 3D printing. The new powders portfolio is comprised of four traditional Al-Si-based casting alloys and five specialty alloys designed for use in the aerospace and automotive industries, and more broadly in general industry.

In July 2021, Alcoa Corporation announced that it will supply EcoLumTM, its low-carbon primary aluminum, to WKW Extrusion’s Erbslöh Aluminium for its new brand of semi-finished extrusion alloys.

Key Segments Covered

Grade Type Powder Metallurgy Grade Aluminum Additive Metallurgy Grade Aluminum Powder

End Use Aluminum Powder for Automotive Aluminum Powder for Construction Aluminum Powder for Chemical Industry Aluminum Powder for Aerospace & Defence Aluminum Powder for Fuels & Explosives Aluminum Powder for Other End Use Industries

Process Gas Atomization-derived Aluminum Powder Air Atomization-derived Aluminum Powder



