Green Goddess Supply Acquires Pot Pocket

Boston, MA, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Green Goddess Supply, a Massachusetts-based “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand, today announced the acquisition of Pot Pockets, a line of premium hand-crafted wooden carry cases for cannabis joints and pre-rolls. Founded in 2013, Pot Pockets were originally a labor of love, created to assist the owner’s sister with carrying her medicinal cannabis while undergoing cancer treatments. The small family-owned business has been hand-making Pot Pockets in Wrentham, MA, spreading the love to patients and recreational consumers alike.

“We absolutely love this product line,” says Green Goddess Supply CEO Eric Robichaud. “We have been reselling the Pot Pocket product line since 2017, and folks just love them. When we heard that the effort had become overwhelming and that the owner was winding it down, we reached out and started a conversation.” Robichaud said that the owner really wanted to see the product line live on indefinitely, but wasn’t able to continue herself, so he began exploring options to acquire the operations. “We have been able to setup manufacturing capabilities ourselves now, to replicate the same end product from the same process and materials.”

Green Goddess Supply has now produced its first batch of Pot Pockets made in-house, and has started reaching out to former customers to let them know that after a very brief pause, the product line is now available again. Green Goddess Supply is now working on some new varieties and options to expand the product line options going forward, with additional announcements imminent.

Both Pot Pockets and Green Goddess Supply are private, Massachusetts companies. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Green Goddess Supply, is a “Cultivation to Consumption” cannabis technology lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Hopedale, MA with a satellite office in California. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com

