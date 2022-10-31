Global Sales Of Veterinary Endoscopes Are Predicted To Rise At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 2022 To 2027

The global veterinary endoscopy market is currently valued at US$ 184 million. Global sales of veterinary endoscopy machines are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027 and will reach US$ 240.4 million by 2027. Sales of flexible endoscopes are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027. This rise is related to their expanding use in a variety of applications due to their flexible and easy-to-operate nature.

Veterinary endoscopy devices are used to look into an animal’s body. A majority of endoscopes are flexible, videoscope, fibreoptic, rigid, and robot-assisted. To increase the precision of disease therapy, veterinary endoscopes are utilized to help with disease recognition, symptom analysis, and internal body navigation.

These endoscopes are most frequently used for otoscopy, bronchoscopy, esophagoscopy, tracheoscopy, and thoracoscopy. Though they were created to treat humans, they are now frequently utilized in veterinary medicine to lessen pain, recuperation times, and issues in animals. Based on animal type there are large animal endoscopes and small animal endoscopes. There are numerous variations of endoscopes. Depending on the site in the body and the type of treatment, an endoscopist—typically either a doctor or a surgeon—performs an endoscopy. An animal may be completely aware or sedated during the process.

What Opportunities in the Veterinary Endoscopy Market are Expected to Influence its Sales Graph?

“Rising Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries for Animals”

Endoscopy equipment has changed over time as a result of product improvements and the use of video imaging technologies. Manufacturers in this sector are advancing animal care through the incorporation of improved surgical and diagnostic procedures. This has made it possible for veterinarians to practice and provide patients with individualized care (animal).

The development of endoscopic technologies enables veterinarians to perform minimally-invasive surgeries. Additionally, the increasing awareness of pain caused by standard surgical procedures among pet owners globally encourages veterinarians to utilize a minimally-invasive technique that is less traumatic for the animals and allows for a speedy recovery.

“Increased Spending on Animal Health & Better Insurance Policies”

Pet owners usually spend a significant amount of money on their animals and treat them as members of the family. As a result, they are spending more on their health, which has significantly contributed to the global veterinary endoscopes market size.

Spending on pets has dramatically grown as a result of the surge in pet adoption, according to the 2019 study “Pets in Australia: A National Survey of Pets and People”. The poll found that owners expend over AUD 13 billion annually on the upkeep of their dogs, with vet bills and food expenditures continuing to account for over half of all recurring costs. The country spent over US$ 2.6 billion of this on veterinary services.

According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), adoption rates for pet health insurance in the U.S. increased from 0.3% in 2017 to 0.4% in 2019 for cats and 2.3% for dogs.

Why are Flexible Endoscopes Highly Demanded?

“User-friendly, Easy-to-Operate, & Flexibility Aspects Make Flexible Endoscopes Prime Choice of End Users”

Based on product, the market is segmented into flexible endoscopes, videoscope endoscopes, fibreoptic endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, and others.

The flexible endoscopes are primarily used for tracheoscopy, colonoscopy, bronchoscopy, and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. Viewing the interior of the stomach and colon is simply because of the endoscopes’ manual rotation capabilities, which improve access and maneuverability.

To avoid damage, the flexible endoscopes need to be repaired frequently. Endo-i Veterinary Endoscope repairs, one of the major investments for veterinary practices, are something that businesses such as STERIS have experience with. The aforementioned elements will probably trigger the market to increase significantly during the anticipated time frame.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the veterinary endoscopes market are focusing on obtaining regulatory clearances, developing advanced cutting-edge devices, introducing new technologies, and partnering with and acquiring other businesses. These tactics are probably going to help the global market for veterinary endoscopy services flourish.

The EickViewHD video endoscope system, a modular device that offers optimal illumination and enhanced vessel display, was introduced by Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment in September 2020.

For instance, Infiniti Medical sponsored the Virtual 2021 ACVIM Forum in June 2021, which featured four training sessions led by well-known veterinary experts from around the world. The sponsorship demonstrates the company’s ongoing support for both the organisation and the veterinary industry. During the projection period, similar initiatives are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

