Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market growth is driven by Rising Number of Road Accident

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing demand for disease screening is significantly driving the market growth.

Some of the chronic infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, and syphilis create the need for accurate donor screening, further driving the market growth. There is an increasing risk of Transfusion-transmitted Infections (TTIs) that has led to high demand for donor screening. In order to prevent patients from unsuitable blood and blood products and combat TTIs, the need for donor screening is increasing.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global blood transfusion diagnostics market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Reagents & Kits, Instruments, and Others

In 2020, the reagents and kits segment dominated the market for blood transfusion diagnostics and accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.8%.

Easy availability of products and repetitive purchase of these products required to screen both donor and recipient samples have majorly driven the segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Blood Grouping and Disease Screening

The disease screening segment dominated the market for blood transfusion diagnostics and accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.0% in 2020.

The blood grouping segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share during the study period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others

The blood banks segment dominated the market for blood transfusion diagnostics and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.9% in 2020.

This is due to a large number of disease screening and blood typing services performed before transfusion therapy.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is gaining considerable attention from several companies and regulatory authorities. Companies in this market are continuously undertaking various strategic initiatives to accelerate the development and manufacture of diagnostic tests for blood in turn gaining a competitive edge over others.

Some prominent players in the global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market include:

Immucor, Inc.

Abbott

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Quotient Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

DiaSorin S.P.A.

BAG Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

BIOKIT (Werfen)

