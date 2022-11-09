Pursuit Technology and Mind Tools announce new partnership

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — With L&D continuing to shift from a transactional focus on training to being a true learning and performance department, Pursuit Technology are excited to announce their new partnership with Mind Tools. Pursuit Technology and Mind Tools both agree that their focus with customers should be enabling them to improve performance as opposed to purely delivering training, a perfect basis for a partnership.

For over 25 years, Mind Tools has been helping people enjoy happy, successful careers with a one-stop learning hub in the Mind Tools Club. Mind Tools’ goals have stood unwavering for a quarter-century: Build a dedicated subscription channel to replace multiple searches across countless resources and deliver a complete toolkit of resources for professional and personal development.

“At Mind Tools our partnership strategy is built on collaboration with companies with shared values and principles, and in particular the delivery of better value for learning and development, and a better experience for the end user,” said John Yates (Mind Tools CEO). “We wholeheartedly welcome the opportunity to formalise our partnership with Pursuit and look forward to ensuring that customers receive best in class technology and content that empowers people to perform, manage and lead with confidence.”

Mind Tools provide performance support content that can be used in the flow of work. They take a microlearning approach, meaning their content can be consumed within 5 to 10 minutes on average. This content is intended to be used at the point of need, which usually means it is applied immediately after consuming.

There are many reasons consumers use Mind Tools, but a common one is linking to their resources as performance support for internal core competencies or values. This perfectly aligns with Pursuit’s capability-led focus, delivered through their Acorn LMS product. The focus places capabilities as the pillars of an organisation and competency as the measure for how well people perform those capabilities.

“For a long time, we have both shared many mutual customers. A clear next step was to broaden our relationship and improve the learning experience within both platforms,” said Blake Proberts (Pursuit Co-Founder and Managing Director). “This is why we have created a deeper integration that we intend to improve over time with MindTools. Learning is directly related to performance and employee satisfaction. We both see the world this way, so an integration together just made sense.”

You can learn more about Pursuit, and Acorn LMS, via their website: https://pursuittechnology.com/

You can learn more about Mind Tools via their website: https://www.mindtools.com/

Pursuit Technology is one of Australia’s fastest growing HR technology companies. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.