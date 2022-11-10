Demand for Hiking Shoes Is Set To Increase Faster At A CAGR of 4% Over 2031

The global hiking footwear market, the market reached a valuation of around US$ 18 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 4% share of the overall footwear market.

Hiking footwear sales are slated to increase at a CAGR of 3% to top US$ 25 Bn by 2031. Demand for hiking shoes is set to increase faster at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.