Demand for Hiking Shoes Is Set To Increase Faster At A CAGR of 4% Over 2031

The global hiking footwear market, the market reached a valuation of around US$ 18 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 4% share of the overall footwear market.

Hiking footwear sales are slated to increase at a CAGR of 3% to top US$ 25 Bn by 2031. Demand for hiking shoes is set to increase faster at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Hiking footwear offers high functionality and great weathering resistance, and therefore, is useful for trekking long distances. Adventure tourism has been witnessing tremendous surge over the past couple of years. There is growing inclination towards combining leisure with adventure, owing to increasing popularity of hiking, scuba diving, and rock climbing.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Skechers USA Inc.
  • New Balance Inc.
  • VF Corporation
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation
  • Wolverine World Wide Inc.
  • Amer Sports Corporation
  • Under Armour Inc.
  • Adidas AG
  • NIKE Inc.
  • Mizuno Corporation
  • PUMA SE.

Key Segments Covered in Hiking Footwear Industry Research

  • Product Type
    • Trail Shoes
    • Hiking Shoes
    • Hiking Boots
    • Mountaineering Boots
    • Approach Shoes
  • Design Style
    • Low Cut Hiking Footwear
    • Mid Cut Hiking Footwear
    • High Cut Hiking Footwear
  • Sales Channel
    • Sales of Hiking Footwear via Independent Sports Outlets
    • Sales of Hiking Footwear via Franchised Sports Outlets
    • Sales of Hiking Footwear via Modern Trade Channels
    • Sales of Hiking Footwear via Direct to Customer Brand Outlets
    • Sales of Hiking Footwear via Direct to Customer Online Channels
    • Sales of Hiking Footwear via Direct to Customer Institutional Channels
    • Sales of Hiking Footwear via Third-Party Online Channels

Questionnaire answered in the Hiking Footwear Market report include:

  • How the market for Hiking Footwear has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Hiking Footwear on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Hiking Footwear?
  • Why the consumption of Hiking Footwear highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Hiking Footwear market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Hiking Footwear market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Hiking Footwear market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Hiking Footwear market.
  • Leverage: The Hiking Footwear market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Hiking Footwear market.

