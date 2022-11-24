North America Automotive Heat Shield Market Strategies and Insights Driven Transformation Till 2028

North America Automotive Heat Shield Industry Overview

The North America automotive heat shield market size is expected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles coupled with need for improved thermal management in the IC engines to boost engine efficiency is expected to propel demand for the automotive heat shields in the coming years.

North America Automotive Heat Shield Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America automotive heat shield market on the basis of product, application, material, vehicle-type and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Single-shell, Double-shell and Sandwich.

The single-shell segment dominated the market and accounted for over 55% of market share in 2020 owing to its prevalent use in passenger cars and HCVs. Single-shell is durable and lightweight insulating material made from either metallic or non-metallic materials. Metallic materials primarily include aluminum and steel, while non-metallic materials include single or multi-layer insulation made from various composites including super wool, glass, or silica fibers.

The double shell segment is expected to witness significant demand owing to its use in exhaust pipes and catalytic converters. In addition, a double shell heat shield optimizes the engine mount operation for higher performance as it cools the engine mount vents. Furthermore, the product can improve heat dissipation under the bonnet of the engine compartment at higher speeds.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Exhaust system, Turbocharger, Under Bonnet, Engine Compartment, Under Chassis.

The engine compartment segment was the largest application and accounted for more than 30% of revenue share in 2020. Automotive heat shield finds vast applications in various parts and components of engine compartment as this space accounts for the maximum heat dissipation.

Exhaust systems also accounted for a significant share in the market owing to increasing use of heat shields to improve thermal management for better vehicular efficiency. Furthermore, increasing demand for aftermarket exhaust modifications in automobiles is expected to propel growth over the forecast period.

In commercial vehicles, rising preference for Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) and Exhaust Gases Recirculation (EGR) methods to control emissions is expected to spur the demand for advanced automotive exhaust system designs, which, in turn, is contributing to the use of heat shields in exhaust systems. The application of heat shield in turbochargers is used in covering exhaust feed pipe with an effective heat shield to increase the turbo performance of a vehicle.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Metallic and Non-metallic.

The metallic material segment dominated the North America automotive heat shield market with a revenue share of 81.3% in 2020. The growth of the metallic material segment is attributed to the wide adoption of aluminum and copper in automobile industry owing to high-temperature resistance, durability, and moldability.

The non-metallic segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to the material’s exceptional heat dissipation property. Increasing electric vehicle and hybrid sales in the developed economies are some of the factors promoting growth for the non-metallic segment.

Based on the Vehicle-type Insights, the market is segmented into IC Passenger Cars, IC Light Commercial Vehicles, IC Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles.

The passenger car vehicle type segment held around 68% of the revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand for personal transportation in the post-pandemic period. Furthermore, advancements in electric vehicle technology focusing on improved range and efficiency are expected to propel the demand for heat shields in this segment.

The electric vehicles segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Introduction of new technologies in electric cars by Tesla and General Motors coupled with increasing awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effect of carbon emissions on the environment is expected to drive growth for electric cars over the forecast period, thereby fueling demand in the coming years.

North America Automotive Heat Shield Regional Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

European and Japanese manufacturers are operating in the region through third-party by entering into contracts and agreements with the local suppliers.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America automotive heat shield market include,

DuPont

DANA Incorporated

Zircotec

Morgan Advanced Materials

Autoneum

ElringKlinger AG

Lydall Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

Carcoustics

UGN Inc.

HKO Group

Shiloh Industries, Inc.

The Narmco Group

NICHIAS Corporation

Röchling SE & Co. KG

