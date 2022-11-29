The DesignO Plugin Makes its Way to OpenCart

Irving, TX, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Design’N’Buy – A leading provider of top-notch web-to-print solutions and services has achieved another milestone by launching its star product – DesignO, an API-driven design tool on the much-awaited platform – OpenCart, after its successful integration with the majors like – Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, etc.

https://www.opencart.com/index.php?route=marketplace/extension/info&member_token=0fc07412e8bec0518f9e1f42f3c45a90&extension_id=44250

After analyzing the results Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce-powered online store owners started getting after the integration of DesignO into their stores, Design’N’Buy realized what OpenCart store owners were missing and hence decided to roll it down for them as well.

Explaining the need, Nidhi Agrawal, founder of Design’N’Buy said, “fearing the response our DesignO will get, we launched it with minimal abilities to integrate with only a few platforms at first but, after receiving demands from store owners running their store on other platforms like OpenCart, we understood that our DesignO is a hit among print providers and that it has a long way to go.”

DesignO – one of the greatest inventions of the print solutions experts – Design’N’Buy, is like an ultimate superpower using which a store owner can woo their customers like never before.

Launched late last year, DesignO is an impressive API-driven online graphic designer tool made to serve businesses of all nature i.e., B2B and B2C, and sizes i.e. small, medium, or large. It is an ideal web-to-print solution for both newcomers and established store owners as it is packed with everything that one needs to upgrade their store and escalate their online presence. Visit DesignO page for more information: https://www.designnbuy.com/designo-online-graphics-designer-tool.html

DesignO is a much-needed addition for all eCommerce store owners because it is not just a design tool but an overall store manager as it comes with a dynamic admin panel, excellent centralized order and print management capabilities, and various built-in provisions for work automation, that can make the selling and store management seamless and hassle-free.

As far as its design capabilities are concerned, then it undoubtedly stands out because its intuitive design studio is all you need to print and sell customizable products and merchandise online like a child’s play.

“Whenever a new plugin arrives, the first few things that come to people’s mind are regarding its installation, configuration, and integration capability. Thus, keeping all these three concerns in our mind, we made DesignO such that it requires no installation process to follow or a tech expert to configure it on your store and is compatible with almost all eCommerce platforms. Therefore, with a single click, you yourself can get started with it without any help. “ says Agrawal.

Opencart store owners simply have to install DesignO Opencart extension in their existing store and add their products in DesignO by entering each SKU they want to allow customers to customize and lastly enable the “Customize” button which will be visible on each product page using which customers can just click to create personalized designs and place orders. That’s it, you are all open for business!

DesignO is not just another design plugin, it is a lot more than that because it offers features and benefits such as – multi-store, multi-lingual and multi-currency support, a robust design studio with a Canva-like interface for desktop users, and an app-like interface for mobile users, pre-loaded library of clipart and fonts, easy to use editable design template builder with full control to define editable and non-editable elements in the artwork, access to the DesignO back-end panel from within Magento or in full-screen mode as per your liking, comprehensive job monitoring and management from pre-press to ready-for-delivery, live job dashboard and job calendar for on-time delivery, automatic management of sending timely emails or push notifications to end-customers and team members, and a lot more which one must experience more than just being said.

DesignO is for everyone. Any kind of print business or businesses that have huge and frequent print requirements such as Packaging manufacturers, Photo printers, Book publishers, Marketing agencies, Franchisors and franchisees, Educational institutions and universities, Promotional product suppliers, and more can leverage the benefit of DesignO because it can rightly fulfill all print needs in the right manner.

So, for OpenCart print store owners who are into selling single-page, multi-page, or wide format and custom size products (banners and signs), labels and stickers, social media creatives, corrugated boxes, business cards, door hangers, digital graphics, or more, DesignO proves to be a worth and must-have addition to cater all printing requirements to your customers.

If still not convinced, take a free 14-day trial of DesignO before purchasing it and know yourself what you are missing. Start a Free Trial Now: https://www.designnbuy.com/freetrial.html

Visit https://www.designnbuy.com/ to know more about DesignO and how OpenCart store users can benefit from it. For queries, feel free to contact our super-efficient staff via email (support@designnbuyhq.com) or call directly at +1-347-647-9799 anytime.

