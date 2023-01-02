Disposable Face Mask Market Long-Term Growth Outlook 2030

Disposable Face Mask Industry Overview

The global disposable face mask market size was valued at USD 38.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -27.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing importance of protection against pollutants and harmful viruses in developing economies including China, India, and Brazil on account of the growing industrial sector is expected to upsurge the need for disposable face masks to avoid any possible infection. On account of COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 caused a dramatic increase in the demand for disposable face masks globally. The use of these disposable face masks serves to be a prime infection control measure to contain the virus spread.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 89.0 million medical masks were required each month in response to COVID-19. It is also projected that the industry must increase manufacturing by 40.0%. The use of these disposable face masks by people with particular allergies is expected to be a key factor driving the market. Respiratory masks are available in various shapes and sizes that make them suitable for every individual. These products do not merely protect the users from dust but also from minute floating air particles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is constantly emphasizing, especially medical personnel to use disposable face masks since they are invariably exposed to viruses, bacteria, and other sorts of pathogens.

Furthermore, the use of this product as a surgical mask to protect one from the viruses and other pathogens that can cause infections is projected to upscale the demand for disposable face masks in the near future. The main purpose of these masks is to avoid one from getting in contact with airborne germs, dusts, and other infection-carrying pathogens. The rise in cases of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the growing elderly population, and the development of healthcare facilities In emerging economies are fueling the market growth. Though these masks are designed to offer protection, it is recommended to select one which won’t cause any allergies.

This can be based on the fact that different manufacturers use different types of material, which could have the potential to cause allergic reactions. Due to the growing negative impacts of pollution, using a disposable face mask is the first line of defense to protect against smoke and dust. 3M Company offers a variety of NIOSH-approved filtering respirators for numerous tasks, where the chances of suffering from infection are more.

Market Share Insights

Maskc launched KF94 Face mask that is made up of four layers, a non-woven external layer, two non-woven and melt-blown central layers, and a soft inner layer that is gentle on the skin. November 2021: Health Canada approved Ezzigroup Inc.’s compostable surgical grade face mask manufactured in Canada. These compostable masks are ASTM F-2100 certified and are available for distribution in Canada and the United States under their EzziMed brand.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global disposable face mask market include

Honeywell

3M

Moldex

Kimberly-Clark

Uvex

KOWA

SAS Safety Corp.

Gerson

DACH

Te Yin

