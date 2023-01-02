Home Bedding Market Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

Home Bedding Industry Overview

The global home bedding market size was valued at USD 87.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The boom in the housing sector and growing consumer spending on home furnishings have expanded the growth scenario for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the home bedding industry. However, as soon as the lockdown was announced, sales online surged. With the changing routines, people were struggling to get enough sleep. Hence, this upturn was a reflection of people searching for self-care solutions at a time when anxiety around COVID-19 caused a plethora of sleep issues. Thus, increased expenditure on comfort and bedding was an outcome, which eventually favored the growth of the market.

In addition, the work-from-home revolution caused by lockdowns across countries due to the pandemic has reoriented people’s budget towards spending on their home bedding products. A large chunk of consumers is working from their beds and spending more time at home, which has consequently upgraded the sleep setup.

Moreover, mattresses, related products such as adjustable bases, and accessories like back-supporting pillows have gained traction in the year 2020. According to Jerry Epperson, a mattress industry veteran and managing director of an investment banking and corporate advisory firm Mann, Armistead & Epperson based in Virginia, the bedding industry enjoyed a year-over-year sales increase of more than 30% in October 2020.

Premium bedding items, combined with their functional benefits, are assisting in industry improved performance, indicating an increase in demand for home bedding products. In addition, the critical link between good sleep and a healthy mind and body has increased the need for high-quality bedding. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep-related issues, and the rate of sleep deprivation has risen in the previous 30 years.

Furthermore, the trend for customized mattresses has been on the rise in 2021 among affluent consumers. Fully customizable mattresses are currently being offered by a few premium mattress brands, but other brands are expected to rapidly follow suit. For instance, in January 2021, Durfi launched India’s hemp seed oil-infused cotton candy memory foam mattresses. These mattresses are fully customizable to meet an individual’s preferences and are then shipped directly to them.

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. introduced an all-new, expanded mattress portfolio. The new mattresses feature technologies that provide enhanced support and durability, including ultra-responsive coils and memory foams, and innovations such as breathable, cool-to-the-touch covers to help keep consumers cool throughout the night.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. introduced an all-new, expanded mattress portfolio. The new mattresses feature technologies that provide enhanced support and durability, including ultra-responsive coils and memory foams, and innovations such as breathable, cool-to-the-touch covers to help keep consumers cool throughout the night. July 2019: Serta Inc. announced the launch of a new mattress line called iComfort. The product utilizes carbon fiber memory foam, which acts as a conductive layer to offer a cooling effect on the bed..

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global home bedding market include

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Bombay Dyeing

Casper Sleep Inc.

Beaumont & Brown

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Crane & Canopy Inc.

Peacock Alley

Purple Innovation, Inc.

The White Company

Portico New York

