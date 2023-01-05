Bingham Plumbing & Gas Is Perth’s Local Service Of Choice

Perth, Western Australia, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to sourcing the best plumbing solutions quickly, and without fuss, then Bingham Plumbing & Gas is the go-to service provider for the Perth area. The family-owned and operated company offers the highest standards in solving the smallest and most complex problems.

Led by Wayne Bingham, the company specializes in plumbing and gas maintenance services including hot water heater repairs and installations, tap servicing, blocked drainage clearance, burst water pipe repairs, as well as a host of other diagnoses, repairs and installations.

The team, which has been operating since 2007, is fully licensed, insured, and all their work is guaranteed to ensure a five-star service to get clients up and running as quickly as possible.

If you are a Strata or real estate property manager looking to find the best and most friendly team of professional plumbers with an affordable price and call-out fee, Bingham Plumbing & Gas offers reliable and flexible services.

The company’s plumbers and gas fitters treat customers respectfully, explain the suitable options to fix the problem, quote and get the job done on time for clients and always clean up after themselves.

Bingham Plumbing & Gas recommends hot water heater maintenance and repair jobs every four to five years to prolong the life of a hot water unit. As part of that service, the team will replace the sacrificial anode on your water heater – a highly active metal rod used by the plumber to help prevent a less active material surface from rusting. It helps protect your storage hot water heater tank from leaking water, and you don’t end up with an unexpected bill on a long weekend.

Wayne has a pioneer ancestral history in Western Australia, with many landmarks and locations influenced and also named after Wayne’s ancestors. He has extensive knowledge of Western Australia, its suburbs and plumbing and gas requirements. His broad experience in plumbing has included commercial, housing and maintenance plumbing in Western Australia, regional WA and the UK.

Their clients have backed up their excellent service with five-star reviews. Kerry and Brian H commented: “We renovated our bathroom and moved the plumbing around and also installed another toilet. Wayne’s quote was very reasonable and arrived on time to start the job. His workmanship was A1. Very pleased. Would highly recommend in the future.”

Donna added: “We have used Bingham Plumbing and Gas in the past. Always happy with the prompt and reliable service. The quality of work that Wayne does is second to none. The quotes are well priced. Anytime we need a plumber we always call Wayne.”

Lyndan said: “Wayne installed a new hot water system for us and did a great job. He arrived on time and completed all the work without any disturbance to us and also moved the waste to our bin area. Wayne checked that the hot water and gas systems were working correctly and showed us how to operate the new system. We have used Wayne before and will continue to use Wayne and will recommend Wayne’s service to our family and friends.”

To book an appointment or review their Bingham Plumbing & Gas’ services:

Phone: (04) 3996 3066

Website: https://binghamplumbing.com.au/