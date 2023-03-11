Sepsis Diagnostics Market Revenue Statistics, Regional Overview and Key Player Analysis 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-11— /EPR Network/ — According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to grow from USD 570 million in 2021 to USD 1,111.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030. Demand for sepsis diagnostic equipment is projected to increase as a result of growing public-private funding for sepsis diagnostic research activities, rising infectious illness prevalence, an increase in sepsis incidences, and growing government initiatives to increase sepsis awareness.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Definition

Sepsis is a life-threatening disease that occurs when the body’s immune system reacts to an infection by attacking its tissues. When the body’s infection-fighting mechanisms kick in, organs perform badly and improperly. Sepsis can lead to septic shock. This abrupt drop in blood pressure can harm organs and even cause death. Antibiotics and intravenous fluids should be administered as soon as possible to increase the chances of survival.

Scope of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The study categorizes the sepsis diagnostics market based on method, product, technology, usability, pathogen, and end-user at the regional and global levels.

By Method ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Conventional Diagnostics

Automated Diagnostics

By Product ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Blood Culture Media

Instruments

Assay kits & Reagents

Software

By Technology ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics PCR Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Microarrays DNA sequencing Syndromic Panel-Based Testing

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics

By Usability ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-care Testing

By Pathogen ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Bacterial Sepsis Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Viral Sepsis

Others

By End-User ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Hospitals and specialty clinics

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region (Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Bacterial sepsis segment is projected to account for the largest market share by pathogen

In 2021, the bacterial sepsis segment accounted for the largest market share in the global sepsis diagnostics market. This growth can be associated with an increase in bacterial sepsis cases, an increase in surgical operations, and an increase in the prevalence of HAIs. Moreover, the growing chronic diseases and fungal infections may drive the segmental growth over the forecast period.

APAC accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Globally, APAC is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period. This region’s high population increase, as well as expanding urbanization and industrialization, are driving the market growth. The main factors for the market’s growth in the region are the surging expenditure on healthcare by developing nations’ government and their support.

Key Market Players in the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The global sepsis diagnostics market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global sepsis diagnostics market are: