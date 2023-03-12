Shoppers Discount Club Shortlisted for Mobile Emerging Technology Award via The StartUp Awards 2023

The StartUp Awards, a collaboration between the world-renowned Great British Entrepreneur Awards and Wales Startup awards, have shortlisted Diane Shawe of Shoppers Discount Club in their Midlands Business category

Midlands, United Kingdom, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — It has been announced that Diane Shawe, owner of the Shoppers Discount Club has been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Mobile and Emerging Technology’ category of The Midland’s Business Awards.

These awards are part of the collaboration between Great British Entrepreneur Awards (GBEA) and Wales Start-up award which judges over 5000 entries of new businesses all over UK each year.

Diane is excited and grateful that the judges shortlisted her idea based on helping bricks and mortar businesses compete with online shopping spotlighting a solution to this problem.

With an app designed with emerging technologies such as AI Conversational Chatbots & QR code, Diane hopes it can help reinvent customers shopping experience across the UK and help bricks and mortar retailers offer live discounts through mobile platforms! Fingers crossed for us this time around!! The finals are in May 2023.

Innovative game changing Discount App has been launched Following the Covid-19 pandemic, as brick and mortar retailers have struggled to revert to the levels of footfall, and profits, they saw pre-pandemic.

The Shoppers Discount Club aims to provide a solution to the decrease in customers, and profits, by providing a way for retailers to compete with online offers and discounts. The app will leverage popular QR code technology and A.I Conversational chat bots to help struggling retailers provide live discount, to students, government workers, vip, traders, pensioners, residents and visitors in real time.

The Shoppers Discount Club will design a solution that • Help the clients automate responses • 90% automated system that works 24/7 • The fastest growing online service

About Shoppers Discount Club

Shoppers Discount club is a newly launched chatbot app for retailers to offer live discount to shoppers around the shopping Centre in real time. This will help level the playing field and help bricks and mortar retailers compete with online shopping and discounts by offering real live discounts Lets look at some of the benefits of providing a Chatbot Conversational Marketing Service for your clients.