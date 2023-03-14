Infograins Is About To Have A Dynamic Technological Impact In The UK

Posted on 2023-03-14 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

 

The Infograins Software Solutions team has planned a business trip to the United Kingdom from March 20th to March 23rd, 2023.

London, UK, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — A business trip to the UK has been planned by the Infograins Software Solutions team from March 20–23, 2023. Infograins Software Solutions is a major core blockchain development business created in 2016 by Ajay Shukla, Vipin Shukla, and Anoopa Sharma. The group has announced that they would be travelling to the UK on business in order to meet with prospective clients and look into business opportunities.

Infograins is a member of the Nasscom group and has ISO 9001:2008 certification. With the benefit of working with numerous corporations, governmental organizations, businesses, and startups, the company has provided highly specialized knowledge and expertise. The business provides a wide range of services, including:

 

  • Blockchain Solutions
  • Web3 Solutions
  • Metaverse Development
  • Gaming
  • Enterprise Solutions
  • NFT Development Services
  • Custom Software Solutions

 

Purpose of the Business Trip

The Infograins team believes that meeting in person builds much stronger trust and rapport between businesses. We are committed to exploring various markets and locations in order to gain insight into people’s business mindsets. Business trips have been helpful in cultivating a more comprehensive worldview, and we anticipate that this trip will produce similar results. The team is ready to show blockchain services to business prospects and clients.
Here’s a list of comprehensive services offered by Infograins:

 

  • Public Blockchain Development
  • Private Blockchain Development
  • Hybrid Blockchain Development
  • Consortium Development
  • Polygon Development Services
  • Polkadot Development
  • Solana Development Services
  • Tron Development Services
  • Launchpad Development
  • ICO, IDO, STO Services
  • NFT Development
  • NFT Marketplace Development
  • White label NFT Marketplace
  • NFT Gaming Platforms
  • POC Development
  • Crypto Wallet Development
  • Smart Contracts Development
  • Smart Contract Audit Services
  • Cardano Development
  • Binance Development Services
  • Defi Development
  • Dapps Development
  • Semi-Fungible Token Development
  • Defi Exchange Platform Development
  • Asset Tokenization Services
  • P2P Exchange Development
  • Game Development
  • Token Development
  • Hyperledger Development
  • P2E Game Development

 

Industries Served By Infograins

1. Healthcare
2. Real Estate
3. Logistics and Transportation
4. Supply chain
5. Insurance
6. Finance and many more.

To learn more about the services, go to www.infograins.com. Hire Infograins’ professional blockchain developers for your project needs. If you require blockchain services, you can schedule a meeting at https://www.infograins.com/event-uk.html.

 

 

Contact Details: +91 9770477239 | +91 9713406272

 

Email Address: info@infograins.com

 

Addresses

UK OFFICE

Apartment 4105, 25 Arena Tower Crossharbour Plaza, London E14 9YF

+447401232155

 

USA OFFICE

135, 447 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10013, USA

+12025196167

 

AUSTRALIA OFFICE

264 George Street, Sydney 2000

+61480043472

 

UAE OFFICE

FDRK3822 Compass Building, Al Shohada Road, AL Hamra Industrial Zone-FZ, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

+971585596272

 

