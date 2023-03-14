Africa’s Top Demolition Contractor

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — For any of your new construction site projects, Africa Demolition Contractor will be your best choice! We have been in business for over 10 years and have worked on various projects, from single-family homes to large-scale industrial demolitions. During this time, we have built a reputation for our reliability and commitment to quality workmanship, no matter the size of the project.

Africa Demolition Contractor is proud to announce their recent expansion into the African continent. With over 10 years of experience in demolition and construction, Africa Demolition Contractor in Johannesburg has proven to be a leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective demolition services for residential and commercial projects. We are also considered South Africa’s No.1 Plant Hire Company.

Africa Demolition Contractor specializes in safely and efficiently removing existing structures for remodeling and new construction projects. We employ experienced professionals in all aspects of demolition, from hazardous material removal to complete building tear-down. Our services are tailored to meet each project’s needs and requirements.

We use advanced methods and techniques for demolitions, including mechanical equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, cranes, and wrecking balls. We also use specialized tools such as jackhammers, pneumatic drills, sledgehammers, torches, and cutting saws. Safety is our top priority, so we always follow industry safety standards when performing any job.

Our innovative approach to demolition includes design-build services that help reduce timeline by combining design with construction processes into one integrated process completed on time and within budget constraints. Our demolition services include rock demolition, concrete demolition, steel demolition, etc.

We are excited about this expansion into Africa and look forward to continuing our tradition of offering the highest quality service for all your demolition needs across the continent!

To know more about professional Africa demolition contractors, visit the company’s official website. Visit, https://africademolitioncontractor.co.za/

ABOUT

Africa Demolition Contractor Johannesburg is a leading demolition contractor across South Africa. We provide professional, reliable, safe, and efficient demolition services for commercial, residential, and industrial properties. Our highly trained professionals offer a wide variety of services to ensure the job is done correctly and efficiently.

CONTACT

3rd Floor Steven House Brooklyn Bridge Office Park

570 Fehrsen St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0181

Phone: +2779 944 3151

Email: info@africademolitioncontractor.co.za