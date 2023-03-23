Ermenrich – measuring tools by Levenhuk

Praha, Czech Republic, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —

We are happy & pleased to introduce our new brand – Ermenrich.

With our new brand, we are taking the first steps in a new direction – the production and sale of measuring tools designed for professional and home use. Ermenrich belongs to the Levenhuk company, which currently operates in 23 countries worldwide.

Everyone benefits from choosing the right measuring tool, not just professional carpenters. Ermenrich produces a large number of measuring tools for every toolbox. For beginners and professionals, the product range includes the most essential tools that are used in land surveying and zoning, woodwork and carpentry, quality assessment of building materials, gas leak detection, electrical wiring testing, etc.

Hundreds of new devices have gone into production, and the first batches are already in stock: laser and classical tape measures, moisture and gas detectors, rangefinders, laser levels, stud detectors, battery testers, voltage testers, and many more.

The key features:

Great product selection of brand-new and top-selling products.

Colorful design. All of the devices come in stylish boxes and with multilingual manuals.

Endorsed and produced by Levenhuk.

About Levenhuk Optics Ltd:

Levenhuk Optics Ltd (https://eu.levenhuk.com/) (Company ID: 242 04 668, Tax ID: CZ24204668) is one of the largest distributors of optical devices in Europe, as well as a manufacturer of optics under its own brand Levenhuk (telescopes, microscopes, and binoculars).

Today, Levenhuk Ltd is one of the most famous companies in Europe producing educational content and accessories for amateur astronomy and microscopy. Levenhuk’s head office is located in Prague. Levenhuk has offices in the US, Canada, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland, and the Czech Republic, with 145 employees working worldwide.

Our company operates an international chain of specialized retail shops called Zoom’n’Joy. The chain includes 72 stores located in 52 cities across Europe and Russia.

Contact information for the media:

Levenhuk PR Department

Phone: +44 20 3051 6250

Email: pr@levenhuk.com