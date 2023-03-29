Future Electronics Powers the Future with Smart Grid & Metering Energy Innovation

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is helping customers become, and stay, future-ready with a new Energy Innovation program. A major tenet of this program is smart Grid & metering.

By using advanced technology to monitor and control the flow of electricity, smart grids are providing a more efficient, reliable and sustainable distribution of energy. Smart grids come as a seemingly direct answer to an industry that’s focusing on decarbonization, decentralization, and digitization.

In 2023, we can expect to see continued growth in the deployment of smart grids around the world. Governments, utilities, and other stakeholders are likely to continue to invest in the development and deployment of these technologies as they become more cost-effective and widely available.

To learn more about the business of smart Grid & metering, including trends and opportunities, this article contains valuable information: https://www.futureelectronics.com/blog/article/smart-grid-and-smart-meter-business-trends-and-opportunities/

Future Electronics is ready to successfully guide customers through the smart grid and metering market. As the world continues to evolve quickly, whether it be lead time trends, inventory updates, or tight design windows of opportunity, Future Electronics remains a trusted partner and advisor.

The Energy Innovation program goes beyond smart grid and metering to encompass all areas of market trends – 2023 and beyond. To learn more, or to reach out to an expert, please follow this link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/energy-innovation

