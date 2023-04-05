Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 05, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Industry Overview

The global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market size is anticipated to reach USD 63.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors driving the market expansion include technological advancements in antiseptics and disinfectants along with increasing use of endoscope reprocessors and surgical units. The current COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a substantial impact on the market. The pandemic has resulted in a significant surge in demand for emergency supplies, hospital equipment, medicines, and medical disposables. According to Eurostat in 2020, extra-EU exports and imports of COVID-19 related products increased by 5.5 % and 10.4 % respectively, compared to 2019.

Additionally, EU extra- imports of protective oxygen and garments equipment recorded the highest increase (respectively by 38.7% and 40.3 % compared with 2019) amongst COVID-19 related products, followed by sterilization products (19.1 %) and. diagnostic equipment (19.2 %). However, the highest increases for EU- extra- exports were recorded for diagnostic testing equipment (14.9%), and sterilization products (16.0 %). As a result, market growth is expected to accelerate in the near future. Furthermore, the global market for antiseptics and disinfectants is consolidating due to the rising popularity of medical equipment along with the increased research collaboration and agreements between diverse manufacturers. For instance, in June 2021, Bactiguard and Schülke & Mayr GmbH, a German company, agreed to distribute Bactiguard’s wound care solutions exclusively to German hospitals. The agreement allows schülke to add Bactiguard’s hypochlorous acid-based portfolio to its existing antiseptic and wound-care product line which will, in turn, push the market scale during the study period.

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antiseptics and disinfectants market on the basis of type, product, sales channel, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorine Compounds, Alcohols & Aldehyde Products, Enzyme and Others

The quaternary ammonium compounds segment held the largest revenue share of 31.4% in 2021 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

The enzyme segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Generally, enzyme-based antiseptics and disinfectants are used to control odors that are created by chemical processes. It is also commonly used in research facilities for cleaning enzyme-based or catalyst-based products.

Based on the Sales Channel Insights, the market is segmented into B2B and FMCG.

The B2B segment dominated the market for antiseptics and disinfectants and held the largest revenue share of 65.1% in 2021. In the B2B sales channel, companies directly sell their products to businesses and not to consumers. B2B sales channels usually have longer sales cycles and higher-order values.

The FMCG distribution channel comprises three major entities: agents, facilitators, and merchants. Agents generally generate sales by promoting the products of the company. Agents can be a member of the company or independent individuals. Hand sanitizers, antiseptic topical creams, antiseptic washes, and antiseptics wipes are categorized under the FMCG product line.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Clinics, Hospitals and Others

The hospital segment dominated the market for antiseptics and disinfectants and accounted for a revenue share of 46.2% in 2021. The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe is one of the major reasons for segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Enzymatic Cleaners, Medical Device Disinfectants and Surface Disinfectants.

The medical device disinfectants segment held the largest revenue share of 45.7% in 2021. Medical device disinfectants are generally used for reprocessing surgical units and endoscopes. Glutaraldehyde, phenol/phenate, hydrogen peroxide , and peracetic acid are some of the disinfectants used for reprocessing/disinfection of medical devices.

, and peracetic acid are some of the disinfectants used for reprocessing/disinfection of medical devices. The enzymatic cleaners segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Enzymatic cleaners are more efficient on bacterial surfaces and are commonly used to avoid odor. It’s commonly used to disinfect testing kits and surgical equipment in clinics and hospitals.

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and launching new products to strengthen their foothold in the market for antiseptics and disinfectants. Key players are entering into mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and customer base across the globe.

Some prominent players in the global Antiseptics and Disinfectants market include

3M

Reckitt Benckiser

Steris Plc

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Bio-Cide International, Inc.

Cardinal Health

BD

Johnson & Johnson

Order a free sample PDF of the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter