Weight Management Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

Weight Management Industry Overview

The global Weight Management Market size is expected to reach USD 298.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising volumes of bariatric surgeries, rapid adoption of online weight loss & management programs, growth in disposable income levels in developing countries, government initiatives spreading awareness about the importance of weight management, and growing cases of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles are some of the major factors that are driving the market growth. For instance, as per the data from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, about 30.0% of the world’s population is either obese or overweight.

The developed countries and the lower & middle-income countries are expected to face huge challenges due to obesity as the obese population may have a higher penetration of chronic diseases, which might include diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic diseases. Due to unhealthy eating habits and a lack of physical activities, cases of childhood obesity have increased in the past few years. Such children have a higher chance of suffering from chronic diseases in their adulthood. According to the report of Narayana Health, India reported about 14.4 million cases of obesity among children, which is the second-highest number of obese children across the globe.

A surge in the percentage of childhood obesity is due to an increasing number of hours in front of televisions and computers and decreasing number of active hours. The COVID-19 pandemic did affect the market negatively for a short period as there was a decline in the sales of weight management products and services as consumers were focusing on the purchase of essential goods. Furthermore, lockdown in several regions led to the temporary closure of gyms, fitness centers, health clubs, and sports institutes, which further negatively impacted the market. However, the growing awareness about healthy lifestyles and rising online sales pushed the market growth.

Weight Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global weight management market on the basis of function and region:

Based on the Function Insights, the market is segmented into Diet, Fitness Equipment and Services.

On the basis of functions, the global market has been further categorized into diet, fitness equipment, surgical equipment , and services. The diet function segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the maximum share of about 75.2% of the global revenue.

The trend of customized and personalized diet plans as per the patient's physiological conditions is encouraging people to opt for diet meals. Beverages, including green tea and sliming waters containing catechins & antioxidants, help in improving the metabolism, thereby contributing to the reduction of stubborn fat.

Weight Management Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key participants in the market are devising various strategic initiatives to expand their business footprint and gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, technological collaborations, partnerships, funding & investments, and innovative product developments & launches to expand their expertise & product portfolio.

Some prominent players in the global Weight Management market include

Herbalife International, Inc.

NutriSystem, Inc.

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

com

Brunswick Corp.

Life Extension

Ethicon US, LLC: Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Kellogg Company

Technogym

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc

Covidien

Jenny Craig, Inc.

Gold’s Gym International, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Now Health Group, Inc.

Vitaco Health Limited

Cargill, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Amer Sports

Johnson Health Tech

Amway

GNC Holdings, Inc.

