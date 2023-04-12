Conformal Coatings Market Production Scenario, Technological Assessment and Value Chain Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 12, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Conformal Coatings Industry Overview

The global conformal coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,493.46 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., advancing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The global conformal coatings market is anticipated to grow with the development in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and medical applications across the globe. Rising expectations regarding automation in the abovementioned applications have driven the demand for electronic devices & equipment.

The conformal coatings provide improved product characteristics, including high heat, dust, moisture resistance, corrosion resistance, and improved overall durability. The use of conformal coating has driven the demand for high-quality dispensing mechanisms to dispense conformal coatings effectively, since poor dispersion results in cracks in the coating layer and affects PCB functions. In January 2021, Delta Electronics, Inc. provided a PCB conformal coating dispensing and inspection solution to an electronic automotive component manufacturer in Tianjin, China. The mechanism dispenses coatings through a nozzle and triggers an alarm in case of insufficient or improper dispensing.

Conformal Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global conformal coatings market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone, and Parylene

Acrylic dominated the global conformal coatings market in the product segment and accounted for more than 47.0% of overall revenue share in 2021.

Epoxy conformal coatings are highly resistant to solvents and possess dielectric properties, which are suitable for electronic device applications on printed circuit boards.

Urethane conformal coating is known for its good abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, and excellent moisture resistance. It is difficult to remove, which makes it suitable to be used in aerospace applications, thus helping in eliminating the problems associated with exposure of aerospace components to fuel vapors.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Others

The consumer electronics sub-segment dominated the application segment for the global conformal coatings market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 44.0% in 2021.

Consumer electronics have witnessed a growing popularity post the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the rising trend of miniaturized electronic circuit boards.

The growing demand for consumer electronics has encouraged conformal coating manufacturers to launch new products to cater to the advancing market.

The emergence of intelligent vehicles is expected to drive the demand for electronic components such as sensors, electronic devices for entertainment, and GPS in automobiles which can further contribute to the growth of conformal coatings to protect automobile electronic products.

Conformal Coatings Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players operating in the global conformal coatings market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chemtronics, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow, and H.B. Fuller Company, along with a few media and small regional players. Established players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA are investing in startups related to conformal coatings, which can further strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2020, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced an investment in Actnano, an advanced materials start-up company headquartered in Massachusetts, U.S. Actnano provides tailored conformal coatings technology for the protection of printed circuit boards in a variety of applications in growing electronics segments.

Some prominent players in the global Conformal Coatings market include:

