Prime Healthcare Residency Programs Awarded more than $1.2 Million to Train and Retain Future Physicians

Ontario, California, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare is pleased to announce that five of its California residency programs received $1,230,000 in funding in the latest round of CalMedForce graduate medical education GME grants provided by the California Medical Association Foundation, Physicians for a Healthy California. In total, more than $38,000,000 was awarded to programs across California to support medical training and residency programs and help grow the physician workforce.

In San Bernardino County, $630,000 was awarded to Prime Healthcare’s family medicine and internal medicine residency programs in California: Desert Valley Hospital and Desert Valley Medical Group in Victorville and Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino. The new residency programs will add 48 primary care residency slots at Desert Valley Hospital which in turn will graduate 16 resident physicians annually. The grant will also support existing residency slots at Chino Valley Medical Center.

(Pictured from left to right) Javier Sánchez, M.D., President, San Bernardino County Medical Society; Donaldo Hernandez, M.D., President, California Medical Association; Hamed Shalikar, M.D., Designated Institutional Officer of Prime West Consortium; Imran Siddiqui, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Desert Valley Hospital/Medical Group; and Fernando Gomez Hernandez, Program Analyst, CalMedForce – Physicians for a Healthy California.

The California Future Health Workforce Commission estimated that California will need 4,700 additional primary care clinicians by 2025 and approximately 4,100 more by 2030 to meet demand.

“We are honored to be part of the solution in expanding our physician workforce, especially in underserved communities such as here in the High Desert,” said Imran Siddiqui, CMO of Desert Valley Hospital and Desert Valley Medical Group. “Thank you to the California Medical Association and San Bernardino County Medical Society for your support of our mission to train future physicians and ensure health equity for all community members.”

