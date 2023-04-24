National Lacrosse Leagues Takes Home Pair of Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the world’s largest and most successful professional lacrosse league, is proud to announce that they were selected as winners in two unique categories at the 2023 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards Tuesday at the Edison Hotel in New York City where industry professionals gathered to recognize and celebrate the ever-evolving industry.

The NLL’s work with “Every Child Matters” won in the category of “Awareness Campaign For Social Good For A League,” while the NLL’s innovative approach to broadcast production was cited as “Most Innovative in Broadcast Production”.

“These two awards exemplify our parallel commitment to honoring the past while also building towards the future,” said Brett Frood, Commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. “’Every Child Matters’ is at the core of our social responsibility platform and continues to grow as we work with our Indigenous athletes and communities to expand our connective efforts. The broadcast production award demonstrates our focus on delivering first class, technologically savvy broadcasts to millions across North America. It is humbling to receive this recognition by our peers in the industry as we continue our momentum into the playoffs.”

“It was an honor to be acknowledged by Cynopsis for the work we are doing on the broadcast front. What is most exciting about live sports production right now is the pace and evolution of technology,” added Joel Feld, Executive Vice President, Broadcast & Content for the NLL. “Being at the forefront of bringing these innovations to our fan base is our highest priority.”

“Every Child Matters” is a league-wide initiative that brings awareness to the forcible placement of Indigenous children in residential and boarding schools by the Canadian and United States governments from the 19th century to as late as 1996 in Canada. In the campaign’s second year, all 15 teams participated in the program.

On the broadcast side, the NLL’s remote production plan blends producers, directors, and broadcasters with cloud-based technologies and IP transmission, which allows the league to produce and deliver all its games for TSN, ESPN, team local partners, and several league operations platforms as efficiently and professionally as any major league. It is quickly becoming the standard in live sports broadcast production.

The two awards are the latest pieces of as the NLL heads toward its conclusion of a regular season which will see landmark attendance growth and increased viewership across the board. The NLL’s “March to May” concludes the weekend of April 29, with the playoffs to follow.

About the National Lacrosse League

