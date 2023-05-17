MB2 Entertainment adds Omni Arena to attraction offerings

Omni Arena is a virtual reality gaming system that allows players to move freely and at full speed. The arena features the first omni-directional treadmill, so players can walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual worlds. There are eight thrilling games to choose from where guests can fight zombies, kill outlaws, slice beats and more.

One of the most unique features of the Omni Arena is the ability to compete against other Omni Arena players at entertainment venues nationwide. Guests can assemble their team, create a login, and compete in weekly and monthly prize contests. Omni gives away over $10,000 in monthly prizes for national tournaments, so there’s always a chance to win big.

MB2 Entertainment is getting in on the friendly competition with its own Omni Arena tournament. The competition is on until March 31 and will only be open to players at MB2 Entertainment. Gather your team and get ready to face off against the undead in “Dead Zone Zombies” for the chance to win up to $1,000 in cash prizes. To learn more about the tournament, click here

“Southern California residents know MB2 Entertainment is the go-to place for top-notch attractions and fun for all ages,” says owner Chris Brooks. “We’re always looking for new ways to provide guests with memorable experiences and the Omni Arena is an exciting addition to our attractions lineup.”

From team games like, “Dead Zone Zombies” and “Blackbeard: Trials of Skull Island” to player versus player games like “Hardpoint” and “Elite Force”, anyone can become an Esports champion at MB2 with the Omni Arena. Guests can even explore virtual worlds with “Paranormal: Enter the Manor” and “Rhythm Master.”

“One of the teams competing in Omni’s national tournaments from MB2 has ranked in the top ten playing ‘Blackbeard: Trials of Skull Island’,” Brooks says. “Anyone can succeed and win money in the national contests with a little bit of practice.”

In addition to the new VR experience, guests can experience a variety of family-fun activities at MB2. The seven-acre entertainment destination features indoor and outdoor attractions with mini golf, kart racing, axe throwing, laser tag, bowling and more.