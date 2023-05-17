Quesada, Cho, Jones, Slott Among Top Comic Creators Attending FAN EXPO Philadelphia, June 2-4

PHILADELPHIA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Artist Alley at FAN EXPO Philadelphia takes a “super” leap forward as a “who’s who” of creative talent including boldface names like Joe Quesada (former CCO, Marvel Entertainment), Jim Shooter (“Marvel Comics Secret Wars”, former Editor-in-Chief, Marvel Comics), Dan Slott (“Spider-Man,” “Fantastic Four”), Frank Cho (“Spider-Man,” “The Mighty Avengers”), J.G. Jones (“Wanted,” “Black Widow”), Tony Harris (“Starman,” “Star Wars”), Tim Jacobus (“Goosebumps”), Mike Hawthorne (“Batman”, “Deadpool”) and dozens of others have been announced. Every comics franchise imaginable will be represented by numerous artists and writers at the event, set for June 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, alongside top local and national talent responsible for independent titles across a diverse spectrum of fandoms.

Other creators familiar to fans worldwide that will be in attendance include Mike McKone (“Teen Titans,” “Fantastic Four”), Jim Calafiore (“Exiles,” “X-Men”), Adriana Melo (“Star Wars: Empire,” “Wonder Girl”), Jeremy Adams (“The Flash,” “Green Lantern”), Chris Campana (“TMNT,” “Parker Reef”), Joe Corroney (“Star Wars,” Lucasfilm), Marguerite Sauvage (“Action Comics”), Joshua ‘Sway’ Swaby (“Catwoman”), Scott Hanna (“Amazing Spider-Man”), Greg Land (“Avengers Beyond”), Sean Lewis (“King Spawn,” “The Scorched”), Bob McLeod (“New Mutants,” “Superman”), Jonboy Meyers (“League of Legends MOBA,” “Danger Girl”), Joe Wos (“WosToons”) and many more. Fans can review the entire list at fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/celebrities/.

They join a standout celebrity lineup that features icon Michael J Fox, his Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson; Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”); Christina Ricci (“The Addams Family,” “Wednesday”); Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man); Hayden Christensen (Star Wars); Zachary Levi (SHAZAM!); Peter Weller (Robocop, Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension); “Arrow” star Stephen Amell and fellow “Arrow” cast member Emily Bett Rickards; “Punisher” standout Jon Bernthal; “Smallville” standouts Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum; “Daredevil” headliners Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio; “Stranger Things” breakouts Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien; Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Goonies); “The Mandalorian” standouts Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff; Dante Basco (Hook) and Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter), as well as numerous voice acting standouts from the worlds of animation, anime and gaming.

Advanced Tickets for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are on sale through May 18 at www.fanexpophiladelphia.com, with discounts on individual day and 3-day passes available for adults, youths and families.

Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

