Suncrafted Cannabis will Sponsor The Vessel Mojo in The 52nd Annual Figawi Race Weekend May 26-29

Hyannis, MA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Suncrafted Cannabis will sponsor the vessel Mojo of Hyannis Yacht Club, in the 52nd annual Figawi Race Weekend. Suncrafted’s maiden voyage as a sponsor of a vessel in the Figawi represents the first time a cannabis company has sponsored a boat in this storied race, which returns to Nantucket Island for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdowns began.

Suncrafted is a Middleborough, MA-based cannabis producer and dispensary, focuses on sustainable and medicinal grade cannabis products. In this sponsorship, Suncrafted is highlighting its “Get Outdoors” program. The phrase is designed to appeal to consumers who prioritize sustainability by purchasing sun vs. indoor grown cannabis, as well as appealing more generally outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy an outdoor lifestyle.

“So great to have the Figawi going back to Nantucket this year. And while Suncrafted was on board with Mojo for last year’s beer can race and Hurricane Cup series, there is nothing quite like sponsoring an entry in the actual Figawi!” said Tim McNamara, President of Suncrafted Cannabis, located at 477 Wareham Street in Middleborough, MA. “To note this little bit of history for this historic race, we have arranged for a number of special activities for this year’s weekend.”

Beyond sponsoring the Mojo boat, Suncrafted will co-host a pop-up at ACK Natural, located just by the airport off Nobadeer Road. There, the Suncrafted and ACK Natural teams will share information about Suncrafted’s products and selling Figawi edition and other “Get Outdoors” swag. Due to the federal prohibition on cannabis, ACK Natural cannot sell any cannabis produced by Suncrafted’s facility as that would require crossing federal waters. The two companies nevertheless agreed to collaborate for the Figawi weekend to raise awareness for summer travelers.

“We want to remove the stigma of how cannabis consumers are viewed,” noted Doug Leighton, CEO of ACK Natural. “Many think cannabis consumers smoke and eat Doritos on the couch. That is just not true anymore. The new cannabis consumer is active and consumes cannabis to relieve pain and heighten their experience. Some even use it before they work out to enhance their endurance.”

Adds Leighton, “We are excited to have Suncrafted for a pop up over Figawi weekend. Ack Natural will be providing free uber rides to the dispensary all weekend. Email Info@acknat.com and receive your Uber code for a free ride to the dispensary.

Suncrafted Cannabis, just off Exit 8 on 495, is a convenient stop for Cape vacationers this summer at its 477 Wareham Street location in Middleborough, MA. Hours are Sun-Wed from 9am to 6pm, and Thurs-Sat. from 9am to 9pm. Suncraftedma.com

About Suncrafted:

Suncrafted is locally owned and operated under Holistic Health Group, Inc. using the most sustainable practices available. The team’s focus is towards building synergy between patients, customers and its production practices. Suncrafted Cannabis won both first and third place at the Boston NECANN Cup in March 2023 for its live rosin products. All products are cultivated, produced and provided to adult use and medical patients at headquarters at 477 Wareham St, Middleborough, MA 02346, and sold at other select dispensaries throughout Massachusetts.

About Ack Natural:

Ack Natural, Nantucket’s Cannabis Dispensary, located at 19 Spearhead Dr Nantucket Ma 02554. Ack Natural has the best selection of flower, pre rolls, THC seltzers, concentrates, edibles and more. We were not the first cannabis dispensary, but we are the best. Our state-of-the-art facility was built to create small craft batches of cannabis and cannabis-infused products.