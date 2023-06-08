Sales of Reciprocating Pumps Is Expected to Witness Exhibiting Growth at 6.6% CAGR by 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for reciprocating pumps is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion in 2023 and USD 13.5 billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market for reciprocating pumps will represent 9% of the total market for industrial pumps. During the assessment period of 2023–2033, the global market for reciprocating pumps is anticipated to offer an absolute $ potential of USD 4.5 billion.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and a far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Reciprocating Pumps Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

Xylem Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos

The Weir Group PLC

Alfa Laval AB

SPX Flow Inc.

IDEX Corporation

LEWA GmbH

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Integration of New Technologies to Provide Competitive Advantage to Reciprocating Pumps Manufacturers

The pump market is witnessing a growing trend of implementing new technologies such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, and Big Data. Owing to the volatile nature of the pump market in the last few years, manufacturers in reciprocating pumps market and other pumps are focusing on offering smart pumping system to minimize profits.

Manufacturers of reciprocating pumps and suppliers are focusing on developing connected pumps with ability to regulate and monitor pump efficiency, leading to an improvement in its energy and uptime efficiency. Pump manufacturers are also adding sensors to the pumps with an aim to capture key parameters such as temperature, pressure, and liquid levels.

Global Reciprocating Pumps Market Segments By Flow Rate : Up to 100 m3/h 100-300 m3/h 300-800 m3/h Above 800 m3/h

By Type : Piston Plunger Diaphragm

By End-Use Industry : Oil & Gas Chemical Water Treatment Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



