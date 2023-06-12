North America Dominates Pepsin Market Due to Well-Established Food and Pharmaceutical Industries

According to Fact.MR, the emergence of gastrointestinal diseases, particularly in the geriatric generation, has a significant impact on the global pepsin market. In 2023, the market is expected to be worth US$ 49.9 million. Pepsin’s widespread use in the pharmaceutical industry will generate abundant opportunities for market expansion. Pepsin is frequently the main component in the creation of drugs for gastrointestinal diseases. As a key tool for FAB fragmentation, a crucial component of the drug trial, it also has a high demand for pharmaceutical R&D.

Pepsin is a digestive enzyme that breaks down protein molecules into smaller peptides. It is widely used in the food industry as a meat tenderizer, in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of digestive enzyme supplements, and in the leather industry for the preparation of hides. The global pepsin market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the increasing demand for processed and packaged food products. The growing awareness about the health benefits of digestive enzyme supplements is also expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for pepsin in the leather industry is expected to contribute to the market growth

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4483

Key Takeaways from the Pepsin Market Analysis

The U.S. is estimated to dominate the market in North America , accounting owing to the increasing application of pepsin in the food & beverage industry.

, accounting owing to the increasing application of pepsin in the food & beverage industry. With surging demand from cheese manufacturing in the U.K. and Germany , the market in Europe is projected to account for around 1/3rd of the global sales through 2031.

, the market in is projected to account for around 1/3rd of the global sales through 2031. China is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan , projecting sales at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031.

is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market in excluding , projecting sales at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031. India pepsin market is forecast to register a swift growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

pepsin market is forecast to register a swift growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Based on end use sector, the pharmaceutical industry segment is anticipated to hold over 50% of the overall pepsin market share by 2031.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, the top tier manufacturers of pepsin in the global market are expected to account for more than 80% revenue share in 2021. Leading companies are emphasizing on improving the product quality and launch new products as per industry specific applications.

Some of the players are adopting strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, merger, and acquisition to expand that production capacity.

For instance,

In March 2021 , Clara Foods, a San Francisco -based food technology company announced the launch of the first ever animal-free, animal pepsin for commercial use, which will be distributed by Ingredion, Clara’s exclusive go-to-market partner for North America .

Some of the leading players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

A. Constantino & C.

Biolaxi Corporation

BIOZYM

Chongqing quanxinxiangsheng

quanxinxiangsheng Chongqing Jingkang Biotechnology

Deyang Sinozyme

Enzymology Research Center

Others

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4483

Regional Analysis For Pepsin Market

According to the report, North America is expected to dominate the pepsin market due to the presence of well-established food and pharmaceutical industries and the increasing demand for digestive enzyme supplements. The US is expected to be the largest consumer of pepsin in North America.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the pepsin market due to the high demand for pepsin in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The leather industry is also a major consumer of pepsin in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the pepsin market due to the increasing demand for processed and packaged food products and the growing population. The increasing demand for digestive enzyme supplements in countries like China, India, and Japan is also expected to drive the growth of the pepsin market in Asia Pacific.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the pepsin market due to the increasing demand for processed and packaged food products and the growing population. The report highlights the growing demand for pepsin in Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4483

Key Questions Covered in the Pepsin Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the pepsin market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into pepsin demand outlook for 2021-2031

Pepsin market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Pepsin market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583