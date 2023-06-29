Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Is Forecast To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 11.53 Bn By 2032

The cryogenic ethylene market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of ethylene at cryogenic temperatures. Ethylene is a crucial building block chemical used in various industries, including plastics, chemicals, and manufacturing. Cryogenic ethylene refers to ethylene that is stored and transported at extremely low temperatures, typically below -100 degrees Celsius (-148 degrees Fahrenheit), to maintain its liquid state. One of the key drivers for the growth of the cryogenic ethylene market is the increasing demand for ethylene as a raw material in the production of plastics. Ethylene is a primary feedstock for the manufacturing of polyethylene, which is one of the most widely used plastics globally. The growing demand for polyethylene in various applications such as packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods drives the need for cryogenic ethylene storage and transportation infrastructure.

Another significant factor contributing to market growth is the expansion of the petrochemical industry. Ethylene is predominantly produced from hydrocarbon feedstocks, such as natural gas and naphtha, through processes such as steam cracking. As the petrochemical industry expands, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increasing consumer demand, the demand for cryogenic ethylene is expected to rise. Moreover, the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure provides opportunities for the cryogenic ethylene market. Ethylene is a byproduct of LNG production, and its extraction and purification from LNG require cryogenic processes. With the increasing adoption of LNG as an alternative fuel source, the demand for cryogenic ethylene in LNG facilities is expected to grow.

Furthermore, advancements in cryogenic technology and storage systems contribute to the market growth of cryogenic ethylene. The development of efficient cryogenic tanks, vaporizers, and transportation methods enables the safe and cost-effective handling of ethylene at ultra-low temperatures. These advancements ensure the reliable supply and distribution of cryogenic ethylene to end-users.

Why is the U.S. Gaining Traction in the Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market?

As of Q4 2021, the United States was the major exporter of LNG at 21 MMT. LNG export dominance is a result of the 2016 shale oil revolution. The nation is currently self-sufficient in LNG and a global leader in LNG supply, having been in the bottom rankings in terms of LNG supply in 2016. Due to the difficulties associated with its transportation, producers first liquefy LNG using C3 cryogenic propylene or cryogenic ethylene before supplying it to carriers. The use of cryogen for liquefaction is a multi-stage procedure that involves circulating large volumes of cryogen for a predetermined amount of time. This gives LNG the ideal temperature for liquefaction.

LNG must be kept at a consistent temperature after liquefaction by being put under a cryogen (ethylene or propylene). Due to the aforementioned considerations, an increase in LNG production and exports would drive up cryogenic ethylene demand in the United States at a CAGR of 9.5% during the long-term projection period.

Competitive landscape analysis

Prominent manufacturers of cryogenic ethylene are forward integrated, but they sell a part of cryogenic ethylene to stabilize the price points of the downstream products across regions.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Dow Chemicals

Exxon Mobil

Chevron Philips

Sasol

Axiall Lotte

Shintech

Shell

LyondellBasell

Indorama

Eastman

Key Segments of Cryogenic Ethylene Industry Survey

· Cryogenic Ethylene Market by Grade:

Polymer Grade

Chemical Grade

· Cryogenic Ethylene Market by Application:

Agricultural Intermediates

Construction Chemicals

Emulsion Adhesives Production

Refrigerant LNG Liquefaction Coolant Systems

Ethylene Glycol

Polymer Production

· Cryogenic Ethylene Market by Region:

North America Cryogenic Ethylene Market

Latin America Cryogenic Ethylene Market

Europe Cryogenic Ethylene Market

East Asia Cryogenic Ethylene Market

South Asia & Oceania Cryogenic Ethylene Market

Middle East & Africa Cryogenic Ethylene Market

