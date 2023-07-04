Cmed and Larix fully integrated into Aixial Group, the CRO solution of ALTEN Group

Paris, France, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Following its acquisition of Larix in 2019 and Cmed Group in 2021, Aixial Group has become a leading mid-size, global CRO, with strong US and European presence and more than 1,000 employees.

With over 30 years’ experience in successful project delivery, Aixial Group continues to grow with the full integration of Larix and Cmed enabling it to extend its expertise and offerings, with more options for biotech and pharma sponsors at both the local and global levels. As a specialized clinical development partner, Aixial Group provides the industry with an innovative and scalable offering, which includes: comprehensive clinical trial design and execution; functional service delivery; resources and platform.

Luca Ferro, Aixial Group’s Managing Director commented: “This is a very exciting time, as after a successful transition, Cmed, and Larix have now seamlessly integrated into the Aixial Group. We offer a fresh new approach with worldwide expertise, a distinctive and flexible operating model designed to meet the demands of each phase of development, and a global delivery model created to optimize the cost and speed of any project for global biotech and pharma companies. Our reinforced expertise in oncology, cell & gene, and rare disease therapies, combined with our commitment and flexibility, enable us to deliver the most efficient clinical trials possible.”

Mr. Ferro continues: “Our mission is to empower sponsors with our expertise and efficient processes, starting from the concept stage onward. We provide support as trusted advisors and value-added experts, delivering quality work and innovation, all with a patient-centric approach. We have a proven history and will continue to employ the best talents in the industry and improve upon our processes, all to ensure sponsors around the world achieve positive outcomes for the patients who seek new treatments for their debilitating disease diagnoses.”

Following the integration, the company has now unveiled its new website, brand vision, mission and values to the industry. This combined offering is summed up by its new tagline: ‘Bringing reliability and expertise to clinical development’.

For more information and to see the new website, please visit: aixialgroup.com